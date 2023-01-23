English
    Karnataka polls: Congress turns up the heat against BJP, relies on Grah Jyoti and Grah Laxmi  schemes  

    Congress’s strategy of targeting the government on various issues has helped it gain ground in areas where the BJP had been seen as a strong political force, political experts say. 

    Sohil Sehran
    January 23, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
    Congress holds silent protest across Karnataka. (Image credit: @DKShivakumar twitter)

    Ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Indian National Congress has stepped up an offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, saying its rule had been marked by corruption and unemployment.

    Karnataka is due to vote in elections to the 224-member assembly election by May 2023 and the main opposition Congress is taking on the BJP regime at the booth, block, and district levels.

    Congress’s strategy of targeting the government continuously on various issues has helped it gain ground in areas where the BJP had been seen as a strong political force, political experts say.

    “Harkat Mein Barkat Hai (There is a blessing in action). The magnitude of Congress’s fight against the government has increased manifold. In electoral politics, such campaigns act as life to a larger extent,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.