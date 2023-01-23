Karnataka polls: Congress turns up the heat against BJP, relies on Grah Jyoti and Grah Laxmi  schemes  

Congress holds silent protest across Karnataka. (Image credit: @DKShivakumar twitter)

Ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Indian National Congress has stepped up an offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, saying its rule had been marked by corruption and unemployment.

Karnataka is due to vote in elections to the 224-member assembly election by May 2023 and the main opposition Congress is taking on the BJP regime at the booth, block, and district levels.

Congress’s strategy of targeting the government continuously on various issues has helped it gain ground in areas where the BJP had been seen as a strong political force, political experts say.

“Harkat Mein Barkat Hai (There is a blessing in action). The magnitude of Congress’s fight against the government has increased manifold. In electoral politics, such campaigns act as life to a larger extent,” said political analyst Rasheed Kidwai.

The party had come to power in the state, but an alternative mandate was manufactured, which also deprived the people of their original choice, he added.

“Congress is improving its political strategy. Its attack on the government related to two major public issues, including corruption and unemployment, will certainly help it to gain a major chunk of seats,” Kidwai added.

On January 23, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leaders held silent protests at 280 locations in the state. According to the party members, the protest was a “wakeup call” for people in Karnataka to vote the BJP out of power.

The protests were held in front of metro stations, flyovers, and traffic signals in the state with leaders holding placards highlighting various issues. The protests come days after the party launched a bus yatra – Prajadhwani Yatra (voice of the people) -- on January 11. Through this yatra, senior leaders of the party are interacting with the people in 20 districts and take their suggestions into consideration for the party’s election manifesto.

“Corruption and unemployment are the party’s major poll planks in Karnataka. This government has put the future of lakhs of youngsters at sake. Since July 2019, 20 lakh people applied for 2.5 lakh job vacancies, but the government couldn’t fill them because of irregularities. There was scam after scam in developmental projects because of which infrastructure is collapsing,” said senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge.

He also informed that the party has started documenting the demands of the people for its manifesto, which will be ready soon after the state’s 15-day budget session starting on February 10.

The Congress is promising the implementation of two schemes – Grah Jyoti and Grah Laxmi -- if it is voted to power. Under Grah Jyoti, 200 units of power will be provided to every household; Rs 2,000 will be given every month to women-led households under Grah Laxmi.

The ruling BJP has also stepped up its campaign in poll-bound Karnataka by launching a nine-day Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from Jnana Yogashrama in north Karnataka and Tumakuru in south Karnataka to woo the state's dominant Lingayat community.

“We are reaching out to people across the state based on our achievements. BJP has been following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. Congress believes in appeasement politics and all their allegations against the BJP have not been proved,” said Karnataka BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik.

BJP came to power in Karnataka after 17 MLAs of the then-ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition rebelled in 2019.

“These MLAs left them because of internal disorder, mismanagement, and corruption. BJP will again form the government with a thumping majority and doesn’t take the Congress seriously,” said Karnik.

He added that Congress was undermined by internal factionalism and every party leader was coming up with a campaign only to stay relevant.