May 21, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Polls 2018: Politics is an art of possibility, says Congress leader DK Shivakumar

"Politics is an art of possibility… Anything may happen. No individual things. We should forget our individual issues", DK Shivakumar said on the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been the flag-bearer of the Congress in the wake of the turmoil that broke out once the results to the Assembly elections in Karnataka were announced. The Kanakapura MLA was at the centre of consolidating support from the JD(S) and the Independents, and subsequently keeping them together.

In an interview to the Indian Express, DK Shivakumar talks about the fractured mandate, the newly formed Congress-JD(S) alliance and its political viability ahead of the swearing-in ceremony and floor test on Wednesday.

Excerpts:

Shivakumar says Rahul Gandhi orchestrated the entire operation of engineering an alliance with the JD(S) in order to keep the BJP out and form a secular government.

We could not get a clear mandate for the Congress. It was Rahul Gandhi who triggered this entire operation. He gave a direction: plan A, B and C. We wanted a secular government and keep the BJP out… It was a team effort. And the JD(S) was gracious to accept our offer. They were also under a lot of pressure. In the national interest, both parties decided to have a secular government.

On the BJP poaching their MLAs, Shivakumar says it was hard to keep the flock together and that the MLAs were under a lot of pressure. He added that he will have to keep them together until the floor test on Wednesday as attempts of poaching can again be made.

When we did not have numbers in Gujarat, we walked out. When he tried to do whatever he could do in Goa, we accepted it. But the same law, the same judgment could not be applied here… There was no option, we had to go to court. Immediately, we had to keep our flock together, their families were under pressure, MLAs were under pressure, they were offered a lot of things. Some of this was released on audio and video. We are grateful for the court’s directions. Ultimately, they could kidnap only two. We were tracking them.

On being asked about the fallout of the JD(S) back in 2006, Shivakumar said the decision was taken in the interest of the party.

We have to go by the present situation. I am a strong opponent of the JD(S). But when Rahul Gandhi has taken a decision in the interest of the party, we have to swallow bitterness. It is the collective country’s interest that is important rather than individual interest.

Back in 2006, HD Kumaraswamy had rebelled against the Congress-JD(S) alliance and consolidated support from fellow JD(S) MLAs to withdraw from the alliance. He had then joined hands with the BJP and was sworn in as the Chief Minister with BS Yeddurappa as the deputy chief minister.

On the Congress comments on JD(S), Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda

Politics is an art of possibility… Anything may happen. No individual things. We should forget our individual issues.

It is noteworthy that during one of the campaigns before Karnataka went to polls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had called the JD(S) “the B-Team of the BJP”.

On whether this alliance will have an effect on the 2019 general elections, he said this alliance has garnered support from a lot of Opposition leaders and secular leaders are uniting to face the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections

Definitely. On this issue, the entire opposition is united. All the secular forces are united. National Conference leaders, Chandrababu Naidu, TRS, Lalu Prasad, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee… all the southern Chief Ministers called and extended their support. They want to be part of this big alliance and we are calling them. Already H D Kumaraswamy is in touch with those leaders. Mr Gowda is a smart player.

Shivakumar accepted that the Congress had failed to garner numbers in Karnataka. He also said the Congress and the JD(S) are coming to an understanding to contest elections together in the RR Nagar and Jayanagar constituencies. Shivakumar did not rule out the Congress and the JD(S) contesting together in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well.

tags #Congress #HD Kumaraswamy #JDS #Karnataka Polls 2018 #Rahul Gandhi

