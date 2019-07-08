Karnataka political crisis: Possible scenarios as Congress-JD(S) govt hangs in balance

The Indian National Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka is on the verge of collapse. This, after 13 of their Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) submitted their resignation to the Speaker’s office. The Speaker is yet to accept these resignations.

Independent MLA Nagesh, who supported the coalition government earlier, also resigned from his ministerial post on July 8. Nagesh also withdrew his support for the ruling alliance.

Ten out of the 13 MLAs have been camping at a hotel in Mumbai since late on July 6.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government has been working with a wafer-thin margin for over a year following the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election. Since then, the coalition has been series of defections and has yet, on multiple occasions, survived.

The Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating MLA resignations and using money to lure the disgruntled legislators. The charge has been rejected by the saffron party.

Congress and JD(S)’ leadership have swung into action.

Also read: Karnataka political crisis: Here’s what has happened so far

How things stack up

Currently, the ruling coalition has 118 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly where the magic number is 113. This includes support of one MLA belonging to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP), each. It also has the support of an Independent, who resigned on July 8.

This Independent MLA withdrew his support on July 8 and said that he was willing to back the BJP.

If the resignations are accepted by the Speaker, the coalition’s tally will come down to 105. As the strength of the House will reduce because of the new vacancies, the revised magic number will be 106. This means, the coalition will fall short by one. The BJP also has 105 MLAs in the House.

Proving majority

With the Karnataka Legislative Assembly set to convene for the monsoon session on July 12, the government could be forced to prove its majority in a floor test. However, the Cabinet is expected to send a resolution to the Governor, seeking postponement of the Assembly’s monsoon session, according to a report in The Hindu.

If the Speaker does not accept the resignations, the rebelling MLAs could simply abstain from voting. The result will be effectively same as the House having a reduced strength. In this situation too, the coalition would be on the back-foot and their government could possibly collapse.

Reports suggest that the BJP leadership in the state could meet Governor Vajubhai Vala and stake claim to form the government. However, BJP state unit chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa has said, "Let them (Congress-JDS) give good administration. If they cannot, we are there with strength of 105 MLAs... we will not meet the Governor or go to Delhi for now. We are watching the developments."

With 105 MLAs, the BJP would require the support of one additional legislator to form the government (if the strength of the House falls to 211). This support could come from more rebelling MLAs from the Congress or JD(S), or from the lone KPJP and Independent legislators.

Also read: Opinion | Karnataka crisis a bad advertisement for coalition politics

Regaining rebels’ support

Another possible scenario is that the Congress-JD(S) alliance could convince some of these rebelling MLAs to come back. There are reports that the Congress has offered some of these MLAs ministerial positions and “generous funds” for their constituencies.

The ruling coalition could then survive a floor test depending on how many MLAs they are able to get back.

More rebels

The concern in the Congress-JD(S) camp is that there could be more of their MLAs waiting to rebel. This would bring down the House’s strength further. For example, if three more MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) resign (in addition to the existing 13 rebels), the strength of the House would come down to 208. The magic number would be 105 – the tally that the BJP already has.

Also read: Opinion | Time is running out for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka

Fresh election?

There could be a situation where both, the Congress-JD(S) coalition (with others’ support) and the BJP are locked at 105 seats each. It would be possible for Governor Vajubhai Vala to dissolve the Assembly that would pave way for fresh elections, possibly within six months.