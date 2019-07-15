Karnataka political crisis: Key developments as Congress-JD(S) battle to stay afloat

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government is on shaky ground after 16 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) resigned.

Of the 16, 13 are from the Congress and three are from the JD(S). Besides these, two independent MLAs, who were made ministers earlier, have quit their ministries and withdrawn support to the HD Kumaraswamy-led government. The spate of resignations and the resulting political crisis have now gone on for over a week.

Congress MLAs will be meeting on July 15 to chalk out their next course of action. This comes after leaders of both parties, including Kumaraswamy, Congress leader and state minister DK Shivakumar, Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah, Congress’ state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, Mallikarjun Kharge, among others, held a discussion.

On July 12, Kumaraswamy surprised many by seeking a floor test to prove his government’s majority in the House. This came even as a number of rebel MLAs remained in Mumbai.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa, has demanded a trust vote on July 15, claiming that Kumaraswamy’s government does not command a majority in the House.

It remains unclear as to when the floor test will happen.

The Speaker had moved the apex court seeking modification of the direction asking him to decide the issue of the resignation in the course of the day on July 11. The top court’s hearing in the matter is awaited.

The apex court, had on July 12, restrained the Speaker from taking any decision till July 16 on the resignation and disqualification of rebel MLAs.

The ruling coalition received a major jolt on July 14 when their efforts to get rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj back to their fold failed.

The coalition leadership had held a day long discussion with Nagaraj on July 13 in an attempt to woo him back to save the government. However, Nagaraj flew to Mumbai and joined the other rebel MLAs who are camping there.

Upon reaching Mumbai, Nagaraj said there was no question of withdrawing his resignation and that he was 'firm' on his decision.

On July 13, it had appeared that the Congress had made some headway in pacifying Nagaraj, who had hinted he might consider withdrawing his resignation. He has, however, stopped short of making such an announcement.

A PTI report, citing local news channels, suggests that BJP leader R Ashoka was present close to the chartered flight Nagaraj boarded on July 14. This led to Congress leaders, including state minister DK Shivakumar alleging that the saffron party was behind the crisis. BJP has denied this.

The ruling coalition's commands a strength of 116 (Congress: 78, JD(S): 37 and BSP: 1), besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the BJP would have 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113. If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will reduce to 100.(With inputs from PTI)