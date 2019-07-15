Karnataka political crisis | Crores spent on resorts and chartered flights, but who is footing the bill?

With a political storm brewing in Karnataka amid fear of MLAs switching sides and subsequently the fall of the ruling government, crores are being spent by both the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP to keep their flock together.

While the turmoil has grabbed national attention, the common man is furious at the outrageous amount of money that is being spent by the parties to either win over MLAs or to prevent them from defecting.

Since the beginning of the political mess in Karnataka after 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition submitted their resignations on July 6, crores have been spent in keeping them and the others in swanky resorts and five-star hotels in Mumbai and Bengaluru. The daily tariff of a room in these hotels costs anywhere between Rs 4,000 and Rs 11,000, The Times of India has reported.

In addition, chartering the MLAs from Bengaluru to Mumbai and back is a costly affair with each trip on a special flight costing at least Rs 4 lakh. As per the report, the rebel MLAs have hired such special flights a minimum five times since the crisis has unfolded. Some of them even chartered special flights to fly to temples in Maharashtra.

“Even at conservative estimates, each party spent around Rs 50 lakh on hotels and flights over the past few days,” a Congress functionary who oversees the visits of national leaders to Karnataka told the newspaper.

The largest sum, however, is being spent to get the legislators to switch sides. Sources have told the newspaper that the parties have paid an average of Rs 20 crore per MLA to win them over.

Who is footing the bill?

Even though the rebel MLAs have claimed that they are spending their own money, the Congress has claimed that the BJP is picking up the tab for their expenditure.

Congress veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge told the publications, “If the BJP is not operating from behind, how come rebel MLAs get special flights as and when required?”

Besides, this is not the first time that so much money is being spent to woo MLAs.

Earlier in May 2018, after a fractured mandate in the Assembly polls, the Congress, the JD(S) and the BJP had herded their MLAs in various resorts to prevent defections.

The same exercise was repeated in February this year, when four MLAs from the ruling coalition threatened to quit.

The three parties have flocked to resorts at least thrice in the last 14 months. Yet, nobody really knows who is doing the spending.