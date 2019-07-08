Karnataka political crisis: Here’s what has happened so far

The Indian National Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka could be on the verge of collapse. This, after 13 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) submitted their resignation to the Speaker’s office. The Speaker is yet to accept these resignations.

Of the 13, 12 (nine Congress legislators and three from the JD(S)) put in their papers on July 6. They also met Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan. Another Congress MLA, Anand Singh, had submitted his resignation on July 1.

The ruling coalition has 118 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly. If the resignations are accepted, the coalition’s tally would reduce to 105, one short of the fresh majority mark of 106. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 105 MLAs in the House.

About 10 out of the 13 MLAs have been camping at a hotel in Mumbai since July 6.

Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy swing into action

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda held meetings with party leaders and the Congress. Late on July 7, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy returned from a personal visit to the US and attended a meeting of top leaders from the ruling alliance.

CM Kumaraswamy has called for an emergency Cabinet meeting on July 8. The Cabinet is expected to send a resolution to the Governor, seeking postponement of the Assembly’s monsoon session, The Hindu has reported. The session is scheduled to begin on July 12.

Congress in huddle

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a Legislative Party’s meeting on July 9, even as the party has downplayed the crisis saying there is no threat to the state government. The party is likely to issue a whip to all its MLAs, including the rebels, to attend the meeting.

Reports suggest that the JD(S) is also likely to call its own Legislative Party meeting soon.

The BJP has already called for its Legislative Party meeting at 5.00 pm on July 8.

Attempts to get rebels back

According to a report by The Times of India, the Congress is offering most of them ministerial positions and 'generous funds' for their constituencies. The rebels, however, have rejected this offer.

There were also reports that Siddaramaiah may be considered for Chief Minister if the JD(S) agrees. JD(S) leader and Minister GT Devegowda was quoted by PTI as saying, "If the coordination committee decides Siddaramaiah should be the CM, we have no objection...so be it."

Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara, on July 8, also offered to resign, News18 reported.

The Congress has accused the BJP of orchestrating the MLAs' resignations and using money as allurements to lure the disgruntled legislators.

‘Not sanyasis’

However, BJP state unit chief and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said the party was monitoring the developments and that 'they were not sanyasis to rule out the possibility of forming the government'.

Ruling out the possibility of any mid-term polls, he said, "It has been just 13 months after the assembly election. We will not allow elections to happen.”

"Let them (Congress-JDS) provide a strong administration. If they can't, we are there with a strength of 105 MLAs...we will not meet the Governor or go to Delhi for now. We are watching the developments," he added.