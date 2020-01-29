App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Minister backs Anurag Thakur, says anti-nationals 'should get bullet not biryani'

Ravi tweeted his support for the Union Minister, two days after the latter had egged on the crowd at a poll rally in Delhi, to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Anurag Thakur
File image: Anurag Thakur

Coming out in support of BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who is facing flak for his 'provocative' slogans against anti-CAA protesters at a rally in Delhi, Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi has said anti-nationals should get bullet and not biryani.

Ravi tweeted his support for the Union Minister, two days after the latter had egged on the crowd at a poll rally in Delhi, to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

"Those attacking Union MoS @ianuragthakur for His statement against Traitors are the ones who- Opposed death to Terrorists Ajmal Kasab & Yakub Memon, Supported Tukde Tukde Gang, Spread lies against #CAA.

Close
Anti-Nationals should get Bullet not Biryani. #IStandWithAnuragThakur," Ravi said in the tweet. The Election Commission on Tuesday had issued a show cause notice to Thakur for his alleged provocative slogan.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 10:53 am

tags #Anurag Thakur #C T Ravi #CAA #India #NRC #Politics

