PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row | Why is it simmering again?

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa condemned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement raking up the Belagavi border issue and termed it as an attempt to "incite fire".

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The long-simmering tensions over the Belgaum issue seem to have risen again, with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar exchanging words and a 'bandh' by some pro-Kannada outfits on the horizon.

On November 18, Yediyurappa condemned Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's statement raking up the Belagavi border issue and termed it as an attempt to "incite fire".

He was responding to Pawar's statement regarding Maharashtra's all-round growth and incorporating Belgaum (Belagavi), Karwar and Nipani --areas of Karnataka which have substantial Marathi-speaking population -- were dreams of later Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

Close

"Let's resolve to fulfil Balasaheb's dream," he said in his message, paying tributes to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his eighth death anniversary on November 17.

related news

"... I condemn it. They have to stop making such statements in the future," Yediyurappa said.

What is the Belagavi issue all about?

Karnataka and Maharashtra have been at loggerheads for decades over the border issue. Belagavi, which has a sizeable Marathi population, is claimed by Maharashtra.

The district was a part of the Bombay Presidency, and, after Independence, the Belgaum Municipality had reportedly requested that it should be included in the then proposed Samyukta Maharashtra state, to be carved out for Marathi-speaking population.

However, as per the State Reorganisation Act of 1956, Belgaum was included in Mysore state (present-day Karnataka). That, however, was reportedly done on the basis of administrative lines, though reports claim that Belgaum has majority Marathi-speaking population which wanted to go with Maharashtra.

The dispute has been on ever since. The MES, which had its Mayor in the Belgaum City Corporation in 2005, had even passed a controversial resolution demanding merger of the state's Marathi-speaking areas with Maharashtra.

Why has it been raked up again?

There are two immediate--- and interconnected--- reasons: the Karnataka government's decision to set up the Maratha Development Board which came ahead of the announcement of bypolls to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, as well as Basavakalyan and Maski assembly constituencies, which have a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.

Moreover, some pro-Kannada outfits have announced a bandh on December 5 against the decision to set up the Maratha Development Board.

Responding to the "forced bandh" call, Yediyurappa warned of action and said that the board has been set up for the welfare of Maratha communities in the state.

"Marathas are also Hindu followers," the chief minister said.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 08:07 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.