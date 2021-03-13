English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row | Karnataka temporarily stops bus service to Maharashtra

A few Maharashtra leaders have been demanding the merger of the regions dominated by Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka, especially Belagavi, which the pro-Kannada organisations have been opposing.

PTI
March 13, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses. (PC-PTI)

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses. (PC-PTI)

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday temporarily suspended its operations to Kolhapur in Maharashtra which has a substantial Kannada population in view of the ongoing border row between the two states, officials said.

A few Maharashtra leaders have been demanding the merger of the regions dominated by Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka, especially Belagavi, which the pro-Kannada organisations have been opposing. According to a senior officer in the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, a vehicle belonging to Maharashtra was blackened in Belagavi which aggravated the tension between the regions.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row | Why is it simmering again?

"The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation officials had asked us if there was tension in Kolhapur and asked us not to run any buses. They too did not run any bus," the officer added. Meanwhile in Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Marathi people residing in Karnataka's Belgaum were being victimised, and said an all-party delegation from Maharashtra should visit the city in the neighbouring state to resolve the ongoing stand-off.

He told reporters that in the last eight days there have been instances of attack on Shiv Sena leaders and the party's office in Belgaum by pro-Kannada outfits. "Belgaum is part of India and the Maharashtra-Karnataka dispute is a language dispute. It shouldn't be stretched too far and this is the responsibility of the Karnataka government too," he said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had been raising the issue of merger of Belagavi and other Marathi-dominated regions with Maharashtra time and again.
PTI
TAGS: #Belgaum #Border row #bus service #Karnataka #Kolhapur #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Mar 13, 2021 07:25 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.