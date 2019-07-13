App
Jul 13, 2019 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka LIVE | Will get most MLAs on board in confidence vote, says Siddharamaiah

Live updates of the political crisis in Karnataka. The Congress-JD(S) coalition government is fighting to avoid a collapse after many of its MLAs submitted resignations

highlights

  • Jul 13, 10:22 PM (IST)

    Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj said that though he gave his resignation, he has decided to stay in the party, and will convince K Sudhakar, who had earlier left the party, to rejoin. 

  • Jul 13, 10:18 PM (IST)
  • Jul 13, 09:03 PM (IST)
  • Jul 13, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Five more rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka moved the Supreme Court on July 13 against the Assembly Speaker not accepting their resignation. These MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig. Read more.

  • Jul 13, 03:03 PM (IST)
  • Jul 13, 03:02 PM (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa, BJP state president: We have no objection to No Confidence Motion. We will wait until Monday. On Monday, we are ready to face the No Confidence Motion. (ANI) 

  • Jul 13, 02:46 PM (IST)
  • Jul 13, 01:45 PM (IST)

    Karnataka Live: Five more rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs, including Anand Singh and Roshan Baig, have moved Supreme Court against the assembly speaker not accepting their resignations, reports news agency ANI. 

  • Jul 13, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Just In | Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, who took back their support from the Congress-JDS Government on July 8 have written a letter to the Speaker asking him to arrange their seating in the opposition benches in the assembly. (ANI) 

  • Jul 13, 11:55 AM (IST)
  • Jul 13, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj: Situation was such that we submitted our resignations but now DK Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations, I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done, after all I have spent decades in Congress. (ANI) 

  • Jul 13, 08:37 AM (IST)
  • Jul 12, 09:52 PM (IST)

  • Jul 12, 08:14 PM (IST)

    BJP Karnataka MLAs to spend weekend at resort

    BJP in Karnataka Friday decided to move its MLAs to a resort near Bengaluru amid fears of poaching bid by the ruling Congress-JDS combine after Chief Minister HD Kumarasway announced he would seek a trust vote in the Assembly despite the resignation by rebel legislators.


    "Everyone (BJP MLAs) felt that they should be together and come together to the Assembly on Monday... I have said okay," state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa told reporters in response to a question.


    The MLAs were likely to stay put at a resort on the outskirts of the city, party sources said. 

    Resort politics is nothing new to Karnataka and during an earlier crisis faced by the ruling combine its MLAs were staying at a resort on the city outskirts.


    – PTI

  • Jul 12, 05:41 PM (IST)
  • Jul 12, 05:24 PM (IST)

    Congress leader Siddaramaiah told news agency ANI: We are confident that is why we are moving vote of confidence motion. BJP is afraid because they know there are black sheep in their party.

  • Jul 12, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Four rebel MLAs from Karnataka visit Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai

    Amid the political turmoil in​ Karnataka, four of the 14 rebel MLAs from the state who are camping in Mumbai, visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh.

    The four legislators, Byrathi Basavraj, S T Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and B C Patil, visited the temple located in central Mumbai.

    They are among the 14 rebel MLAs from Karnataka who returned to a luxury hotel in Mumbai on Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in​ Bengaluru.

    The rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition have returned to the Renaissance Hotel in suburban Powai, where they would be staying for another two days.

    – PTI

       

  • Jul 12, 03:48 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | BJP to move its MLAs to Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru, ANI has reported. 

  • Jul 12, 02:58 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Congress to move its MLAs to Clarks Exotica Convention Resorts in Bengaluru, after the Assembly proceedings today.

    – ANI

  • Jul 12, 02:50 PM (IST)

    Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to seek trust vote, asks Speaker to fix time


    Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on July 12 said he would seek a trust vote and asked Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to fix the time for it.
     

    The embattled JD(S) leader also said he was ready for everything and that he was not here to cling to power.
     

    Kumaraswamy made the plea seeking the trust vote in the Assembly, which met here amid a flurry of political developments that have pushed his already wobbly government on the brink of collapse.
     

    A total of 16 MLAs including 13 from the Congress, have resigned even as two Independents, who were made Ministers recently, have withdrawn support to the 13-month old Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

    – PTI

  • Jul 12, 02:31 PM (IST)
  • Jul 12, 01:56 PM (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy: I am not here to stay here permanently. I am ready for anything.

  • Jul 12, 01:49 PM (IST)

    Update: Karnataka MLAs BC Patil, 2 others exit Mumbai's Renaissance hotel.

  • Jul 12, 01:48 PM (IST)
  • Jul 12, 01:30 PM (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy: Today, there are many things happening in our state's politics because of the decisions of many MLAs, which has created a difficult situation. I appeal to you that in light of the developments, I want to move a trust motion

  • Jul 12, 01:23 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy says he wants to move a trust motion in the Assembly. 

  • Jul 12, 01:15 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: SC orders status quo; next hearing on July 16 (Tuesday). Until then Karnataka Assembly Speaker doesn't have to decide on resignation or disqualification. 

  • Jul 12, 12:59 PM (IST)

    BJP rules out forming govt with JD(S)

    Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa rules out the possibility of forming govt with the support of JD(S), says they have already failed after forming the govt with JD(S) once. The issue was raised following a meeting of Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh with BJP leaders yesterday. Yeddyurappa said it was a mere coincidence, and nothing more should be seen in the incident.

