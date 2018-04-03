Karnataka LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in Shivamogga and Davangere today

Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency, where his political journey began

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Chamundeshwari assembly constituency. Siddaramaiah is currently elected from the Varuna seat.

The chief minister has however represented the Chamundeshwari constituency five times before and campaigned there recently to ‘reconnect with the people,’ according to a news report.

According to reports, Siddaramaiah has taken the step to allow his son Dr Yathindra to contest from Varuna seat.

No Karnataka chief minister has been re-elected to office since Janata Party’s Ramakrishna Hedge in 1985.