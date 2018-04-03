Karnataka LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in Shivamogga and Davangere today

Live now
R Roshan Baig, Naseer Ahmed, Nasir Hussain and Suraj Hegde and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson met Chief Election Officer (CEO) of Karnataka and filed a memorandum on 18 lakh missing voters, according to the party’s Shivajinagar unit Twitter handle.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will take up campaigning in the state. Gandhi will be visiting Shivamogga and Davangere and is expected to address public meetings there at 12:35 pm and 05:45 pm respectively, according to the Congress.
Good morning! This live blog will keep track of the latest political developments in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, through the day. The southern state is heading for assembly polls of May 12. The result will be declared on May 15.
Applications for the citizens of Karnataka to register themselves as voters has taken place. The last date of submissions is April 14, 2018.
The Election Commission (EC) has put 1156 Flying Squads and 1255 Static Surveillance Teams in place to ensure the Model Code of Conduct for the Karnataka polls.Also the sqauds seized Rs 8,56,850/, 550 sarees, 38 sewing machines, 96 cookers, 5 vehicles. Overall the EC squads took Rs 1,21,47,570 cash, 139 litres of liquor, 568 sarees, 2 kg 464 gms of gold worth Rs 49,17,000, 160 laptops and 8 vehicles.
The Election Commission has released a statement on the amount of gold,sarees and liquor seized ahead of the polls in Karnataka.
BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the people of Karnataka have made up their minds to "throw out" the Siddaramaiah-led government in the Assembly polls, as they were "disappointed" with it on several fronts, especially corruption.
Shah, who was on a tour of Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara districts, said that his party would put up a good show during the polls in the old Mysuru region.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Chamundeshwari assembly constituency. Siddaramaiah is currently elected from the Varuna seat.
The chief minister has however represented the Chamundeshwari constituency five times before and campaigned there recently to ‘reconnect with the people,’ according to a news report.
According to reports, Siddaramaiah has taken the step to allow his son Dr Yathindra to contest from Varuna seat.
No Karnataka chief minister has been re-elected to office since Janata Party’s Ramakrishna Hedge in 1985.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s NDA ally Shiv Sena has said that it will contest around 60 seats against it’s the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka. The announcement was made by party MP Sanjay Raut.
In the past, the Sena had fielded its candidates against the BJP during elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat (last year).
"Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had already announced that our party is going to contest elections independently and as a part of it, we have decided to go solo in Karnataka as well. We will contest around 50-60 seats but will support the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which represents the Marathi people living in disputed areas between Maharashtra and Karnataka," he said, according to PTI.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday brought out a 'charge sheet' against the ruling Congress government in Karnataka in three booklets, listing its alleged failures on law and order, agriculture and ignoring capital Bengaluru.
The BJP claimed that the crime had increased by three-fold in the state and the atrocities were being committed on Dalits, women and children. The saffron party also claimed that there were increasing attacks on honest officials and killings of Hindutva activists.
BJP also listed steep rise in farmers' suicides in the last three years, drug mafia ruling the roost in the states capital and poor infrastructure in the city, in the ‘charge sheet’.
