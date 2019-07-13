Karnataka LIVE | 5 more rebel Congress MLAs move SC against Speaker's refusal to accept resignations

Live now
Jul 13, 2019 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to seek trust vote, asks Speaker to fix time
BJP rules out forming govt with JD(S)
Karnataka Assembly Speaker should take decision on resignation of MLAs at the earliest: BJP
Karnataka political crisis: Why the BJP is wary of moving a no-confidence motion in the Assembly
SC orders MLAs to appear before Speaker by 6 pm today
2 more Congress MLAs resign
Ghulam Nabi Azad detained in Bengaluru
DK Shivakumar detained in Mumbai
Congress MLA, suspended for anti-party activities, resigns
Congress MLAs skip meeting
Congress Legislative Party meet today
Speaker likely to take call on rebel MLAs' resignations today
Congress petitions Speaker to not accept 13 MLAs' resignations
Action shifts to Goa: 14 MLAs leave Mumbai
Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Karnataka crisis: Don't blame me or aircraft
CMO confirms ministers' resignation, says reshuffle to happen soon
BJP Legislative Party meet today
Independent MLA quits, says ready to back BJP
Congress-JD(S) govt battling to survive
Five more rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka moved the Supreme Court on July 13 against the Assembly Speaker not accepting their resignation. These MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig. Read more.
Rebel Karnataka MLAs head to Shirdi for visit to Saibaba temple
Fourteen rebel MLAs from Karnataka, who have been camping in Mumbai since the last week, Saturday headed to Shirdi. The rebel legislators of the Congress-JD(S) will pay obeisance to Saibaba at the temple in Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.
BS Yeddyurappa, BJP state president: We have no objection to No Confidence Motion. We will wait until Monday. On Monday, we are ready to face the No Confidence Motion. (ANI)
Karnataka Live: Five more rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs, including Anand Singh and Roshan Baig, have moved Supreme Court against the assembly speaker not accepting their resignations, reports news agency ANI.
Just In | Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, who took back their support from the Congress-JDS Government on July 8 have written a letter to the Speaker asking him to arrange their seating in the opposition benches in the assembly. (ANI)
Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj: Situation was such that we submitted our resignations but now DK Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations, I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done, after all I have spent decades in Congress. (ANI)
BJP Karnataka MLAs to spend weekend at resort
BJP in Karnataka Friday decided to move its MLAs to a resort near Bengaluru amid fears of poaching bid by the ruling Congress-JDS combine after Chief Minister HD Kumarasway announced he would seek a trust vote in the Assembly despite the resignation by rebel legislators.
"Everyone (BJP MLAs) felt that they should be together and come together to the Assembly on Monday... I have said okay," state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa told reporters in response to a question.
The MLAs were likely to stay put at a resort on the outskirts of the city, party sources said.
Resort politics is nothing new to Karnataka and during an earlier crisis faced by the ruling combine its MLAs were staying at a resort on the city outskirts.
– PTI
Congress leader Siddaramaiah told news agency ANI: We are confident that is why we are moving vote of confidence motion. BJP is afraid because they know there are black sheep in their party.
Four rebel MLAs from Karnataka visit Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai
Amid the political turmoil in Karnataka, four of the 14 rebel MLAs from the state who are camping in Mumbai, visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh.
The four legislators, Byrathi Basavraj, S T Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar and B C Patil, visited the temple located in central Mumbai.
They are among the 14 rebel MLAs from Karnataka who returned to a luxury hotel in Mumbai on Thursday evening after submitting their resignations to the Assembly Speaker in Bengaluru.
The rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) coalition have returned to the Renaissance Hotel in suburban Powai, where they would be staying for another two days.
– PTI
JUST IN | BJP to move its MLAs to Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru, ANI has reported.
JUST IN | Congress to move its MLAs to Clarks Exotica Convention Resorts in Bengaluru, after the Assembly proceedings today.
– ANI
Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy to seek trust vote, asks Speaker to fix time
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on July 12 said he would seek a trust vote and asked Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to fix the time for it.
The embattled JD(S) leader also said he was ready for everything and that he was not here to cling to power.
Kumaraswamy made the plea seeking the trust vote in the Assembly, which met here amid a flurry of political developments that have pushed his already wobbly government on the brink of collapse.
A total of 16 MLAs including 13 from the Congress, have resigned even as two Independents, who were made Ministers recently, have withdrawn support to the 13-month old Congress-JD(S) coalition government.
– PTI
HD Kumaraswamy: I am not here to stay here permanently. I am ready for anything.
Update: Karnataka MLAs BC Patil, 2 others exit Mumbai's Renaissance hotel.
HD Kumaraswamy: Today, there are many things happening in our state's politics because of the decisions of many MLAs, which has created a difficult situation. I appeal to you that in light of the developments, I want to move a trust motion
BREAKING: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy says he wants to move a trust motion in the Assembly.
BREAKING: SC orders status quo; next hearing on July 16 (Tuesday). Until then Karnataka Assembly Speaker doesn't have to decide on resignation or disqualification.
BJP rules out forming govt with JD(S)
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa rules out the possibility of forming govt with the support of JD(S), says they have already failed after forming the govt with JD(S) once. The issue was raised following a meeting of Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh with BJP leaders yesterday. Yeddyurappa said it was a mere coincidence, and nothing more should be seen in the incident.
Speaker can be given one or two days to decide on resignations: MLAs
Speaker can be given one or two days to decide on resignations. If he does not decide, contempt notice can be issued against him, the MLAs told SC
Update: CM HD Kumaraswamy rejects all allegations against him in the Supreme Court. Says he should have been heard before the SC passed the interim order.
Update: Resignations are under consideration. Speaker’s affidavit says will decide on the resignation and disqualification at the earliest.
Update: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tells Supreme Court that "some of the petitioners (rebel MLAs) are involved in scams".