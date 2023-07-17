Karnataka leads with most billionaire MLAs, Uttar Pradesh lags behind

Out of the 4,001 MLAs analysed from state assemblies, 88 (2 percent) are billionaires.

The average assets of an MLA in India are Rs 13.63 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The state with the highest average assets per MLA is Karnataka, where 223 MLAs have an average of Rs 64.39 crores.

Following Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh has 174 MLAs with an average of Rs 28.24 crores, and Maharashtra has 284 MLAs with an average of Rs 23.51 crores.

On the other hand, Tripura has the lowest average assets per MLA, with 59 MLAs having an average of Rs 1.54 crores. West Bengal follows with 293 MLAs having an average of Rs 2.80 crores, and Kerala with 135 MLAs having an average of Rs 3.15 crores.

Karnataka also has the highest percentage of billionaire MLAs, with 32 (14 percent) out of 223 MLAs. Arunachal Pradesh has 4 (7 percent) out of 59 MLAs, Andhra Pradesh has 10 (6 percent) out of 174 MLAs, Maharashtra has 12 (4 percent) out of 284 MLAs, Himachal Pradesh has 2 (3 percent) out of 68 MLAs, Gujarat has 5 (3 percent) out of 182 MLAs, and Madhya Pradesh has 6 (3 percent) out of 230 MLAs who have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crores.

In Uttar Pradesh, out of the 403 MLAs analyzed, 1 (0.25 percent) has assets worth more than 100 crores.

Among the 4,001 MLAs, 378 (9 percent) are women. The state with the highest number of women MLAs is Uttar Pradesh with 48 (12 percent), followed by West Bengal with 41 (14 percent), and Bihar with 28 (12 percent).

The ADR has also analyzed 719 MLAs from the Congress party, of which 33 (5 percent) are billionaires. Additionally, out of the 1,356 MLAs from the BJP, 24 (2 percent) have assets worth more than 100 crores.

The report further states that the average assets of MLAs with declared criminal cases are Rs 16.36 crores, while the average assets of MLAs with no criminal cases across all assemblies are Rs 11.45 crores.