App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka-JSW Steel land deal row: Political battle heats up as BJP sits on dharna

On June 13, Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, led by the young BJP MP Tejasvi Surya protested the state government’s decision to seal the lease-cum-sale deal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka on June 14 protested against the sale of a 3,700-acre land parcel in Bengaluru to JSW Steel.

This came even as Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the government would reconsider its decision to sell the land to JSW amid the huge backlash against the deal.

Karnataka State BJP President BS Yeddyurappa in a tweet raised alarm against the deal and called it 'fishy'. It read: "Karnataka government's fishy behaviour to sell few thousands of acres of land to Jindal hints at a massive scam. Is Congress trying to make up for all the losses in the Lok Sabha elections?"

Close

Shobha Karandlaje, General Secretary of BJP Karnataka, in her tweet asked the coalition government to explain to the people why it is keen on selling thousands of acres of land to Jindal at a meagre price, despite protests.

On June 13, Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, led by the young BJP MP Tejasvi Surya protested the state government’s decision to seal the lease-cum-sale deal.

This came after the Karnataka government in its cabinet decision last month approved the lease-cum-sale deed of nearly 3,700-acre land to JSW Steel. It priced a 2,00-acre parcel at Rs 1.22 lakh per acre and Rs 1.50 lakh for another 1,667 acres.

Apart from BJP leaders, even the senior Congress leader, HK Patil wrote two letters to the JD(S)-Congress government against the deal. The main issue is the pricing, which the BJP leaders and HK Patil said is very low.

In his letter to the government, Patil said that the market value of the land in question is at least Rs 1 crore per acre. According to reports, other leaders have pegged the price of the land to be Rs 15-20 lakh.

However, Congress and JD(S) leaders have defended the decision saying the government is only implementing what it had committed to JSW Steel in 2005 since the company had met all the conditions of the agreement.

Industries Minister KJ George, in a press briefing, said the conditions which were met included employment generation and project implementation. However, the document detailing the conditions was not disclosed.

Recently, rural development minister Krishna Byre Gowda pointed out that it was the BJP government in 2011 who decided on the value of Rs 90,000 per acre when they were in power. In the cabinet meeting last week, the HD Kumaraswamy-led government increased the price to Rs 1.22 lakh.

With huge cry over the sale of land, Kumaraswamy said the government will discuss the matter again before the deal is finalised.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 09:09 pm

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.