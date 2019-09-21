App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2019 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka govt will collapse any time, says former CM HD Kumaraswamy

Meanwhile, reacting to statements predicting mid-term polls, Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa ruled out any possibility of such polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on September 20 predicted that the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government "may collapse any time."

"If I have to make a political prediction... I'm not an astrologer for that, but looking at the way in which this government is going, looking at its conduct this government may collapse any time...lets wait and see," he told reporters in Channapatna.

Meanwhile, reacting to statements predicting mid-term polls, Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa ruled out any possibility of such polls. He, however, said there may be by-elections to fill 17 seats that have fallen vacant following the disqualification of Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs.

Close

Days after indicating that his party was still open for continuing its alliance with the Congress, Kumaraswamy's father and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda too had recently predicted mid-term elections, and said his party would go it alone. Stating that there may be assembly elections in January or February, he had said he and Kumaraswamy would tour the state to strengthen the party.

related news

Also repeatedly predicting the mid-term polls, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had said the BJP government cannot survive for long as it has come to power with the help of 17 Congress-JD(S) disqualified MLAs.

Reacting to Siddaramaiahs comments, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs ST Somashekar questioned whether the former Chief Minister was the Election Commissions agent to give such predictions.

"He (Siddaramaiah) has said polls will come, is it authentic? If he was the Election Commissions agent, okay, but he is not...Congress and JD(S) leaders are saying such things because that feel they have to keep making such statements," he said.

The absence and resignation of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs during the trust vote had led to the collapse of the Kumaraswamy-headed coalition government in July, and helped the BJP come to power. The then assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law, which they have challenged in the Supreme Court.

First Published on Sep 21, 2019 09:00 am

tags #India #Karnataka #Politics

