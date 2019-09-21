Karnataka govt will collapse any time, says former CM HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on September 20 predicted that the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government "may collapse any time."

"If I have to make a political prediction... I'm not an astrologer for that, but looking at the way in which this government is going, looking at its conduct this government may collapse any time...lets wait and see," he told reporters in Channapatna.

Meanwhile, reacting to statements predicting mid-term polls, Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa ruled out any possibility of such polls. He, however, said there may be by-elections to fill 17 seats that have fallen vacant following the disqualification of Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs.

Days after indicating that his party was still open for continuing its alliance with the Congress, Kumaraswamy's father and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda too had recently predicted mid-term elections, and said his party would go it alone. Stating that there may be assembly elections in January or February, he had said he and Kumaraswamy would tour the state to strengthen the party.

Also repeatedly predicting the mid-term polls, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had said the BJP government cannot survive for long as it has come to power with the help of 17 Congress-JD(S) disqualified MLAs.

Reacting to Siddaramaiahs comments, one of the 17 disqualified MLAs ST Somashekar questioned whether the former Chief Minister was the Election Commissions agent to give such predictions.

"He (Siddaramaiah) has said polls will come, is it authentic? If he was the Election Commissions agent, okay, but he is not...Congress and JD(S) leaders are saying such things because that feel they have to keep making such statements," he said.