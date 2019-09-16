Karnataka govt to transform picture of Bengaluru: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government will start development works to transform the face of Bengaluru and listed various infrastructre projects on the anvil.

Speaking at an event organised by Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said, he has already started touring the city once in 15 days on Sundays to know the issues and address them.

"I want to tell my friends that give us seven to eight months time, we will work towards changing the picture of Bengaluru with all your advice," Yediyurappa said. Listing the infrastructure projects in pipeline, he said Rs 11,970 crore had been earmarked for the peripheral ring road project from NICE road to Hosur road, while work on the Rs 16,000 crore suburban railway project would commence soon.

"For the development of Bengaluru, 12 high density corridor roads and underpass related work will begin at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. We have planned to extend the Metro connectivity till Airport. For the development of lakes, funds have been earmarked..," he said.

Noting that waste disposal was a major issue in the capital city, he said honest efforts were on to find a solution to it. The Chief Minister said his government also has a proposal to establish a film city at Roerich Estate, near the city.