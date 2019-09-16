App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 08:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka govt to transform picture of Bengaluru: Yediyurappa

Speaking at an event organised by Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said, he has already started touring the city once in 15 days on Sundays to know the issues and address them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government will start development works to transform the face of Bengaluru and listed various infrastructre projects on the anvil.

"I want to tell my friends that give us seven to eight months time, we will work towards changing the picture of Bengaluru with all your advice," Yediyurappa said. Listing the infrastructure projects in pipeline, he said Rs 11,970 crore had been earmarked for the peripheral ring road project from NICE road to Hosur road, while work on the Rs 16,000 crore suburban railway project would commence soon.

"For the development of Bengaluru, 12 high density corridor roads and underpass related work will begin at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore. We have planned to extend the Metro connectivity till Airport. For the development of lakes, funds have been earmarked..," he said.

Noting that waste disposal was a major issue in the capital city, he said honest efforts were on to find a solution to it. The Chief Minister said his government also has a proposal to establish a film city at Roerich Estate, near the city.

Yediyurappa was responding to a plea from Advaith Hundai Director Dr S V S Subramanya Gupta for better infrastructure in Bengaluru city. Highlighting the large scale destruction in several parts of the state due to recent floods, the Chief Minister appealed to the industrialists to contribute generously, as many villages itself have to be shifted to higher places.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 08:21 am

tags #India #Politics

