Karnataka govt okays separate religion status for Lingayats, ball in Centre’s court now

Ending months of speculation, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has decided to ask the Centre to recognise the Lingayats as an independent religion.

After a marathon cabinet meeting and informal discussion with the powerful Lingayat seers, the state government declared that it would send the recommendation to the Centre. The state cabinet has decided to accept the recommendations of the Justice Nagamohan Das Committee which had asked the state to accord a separate religion tag to Lingayats.

Speaking to media after the cabinet meeting, Water Resources Minister and Lingayat leader MB Patil said it is now up to the Centre to take a call on it. “Our fight has reached a logical end today. We have always maintained that Lingayats are not Hindus. Hope the Centre will accept our demand,” he said.