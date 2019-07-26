Karnataka Politics Live: Yeddyurappa becomes Yediyurappa ahead of taking oath as CM

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 26, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Congress and JD(S) slam govt formation by BSY
BSY to take oath as Karnataka CM at 6pm
This will be the fourth stint for BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister. The last one was after the May 2018 Assembly polls.
Congress and JD(S) slam govt formation by BS Yediyurappa
The Congress and JD(S) today severely criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party and the 'BJP backed Governor' for allowing BS Yediyurappa to form the government in Karnataka through "unconstitutional means", charging that parliamentary democracy was being "butchered" in the state.
As BSY staked the claim in a surprise move and said he had been invited to form the government, the Congress, said, "corruption icon and former jail bird" Yediyurappa had used his "excellent horse trading skills" to subvert democracy and come to power.
JD(S), which was the Congress' ruling coalition partner, said the Governor's decision to permit BSY to take oath without raising any doubt was "anti-democratic." (PTI)
BS Yediyurappa, BJP leadership on same page: Shobha Karandlaje
BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje has asserted that BS Yediyurappa, who will take oath as Karnataka chief minister in the evening, enjoys the support of a majority of MLAs in the state assembly and he will provide a stable government.
Speaking to reporters on July 26, Karandlaje, a former minister in the state and considered a Yediyurappa loyalist, refuted suggestions that the BJP central leadership wanted to adopt a more cautious approach and wait for a few more days.
"Yediyurappa staked claim to form the government only after getting a nod from the central leadership. He and the central leaders are on the same page," the Lok Sabha MP from the state said. (PTI)
Yediyurappa met Governor Vala at 10 am today to stake claim to form the government, and requested him to administer the oath of office and secrecy on the same day.
"I have requested Governor to administer me oath between 6-6.15 pm as the Chief Minister, the Governor has agreed and given me a letter," Yediyurappa told reporters after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan.
He will take the oath as Chief Minister at 6 pm.
The Karnataka BJP President has changed the spelling of his name from BS Yeddyurappa to BS Yediyurappa, ahead of his swearing-in as the new Chief Minister of the state. He mentioned the new spelling of his name in the letter sent to Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Vajubhai Vala. The new spelling of his name has also been updated on his Twitter account.
Good evening! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of BS Yediyurappa's swearing-in as the new Chief Minister. Stay tuned for the latest updates.