Karnataka Politics Live: Yeddyurappa becomes Yediyurappa ahead of taking oath as CM

BS Yediyurappa, BJP leadership on same page: Shobha Karandlaje

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje has asserted that BS Yediyurappa, who will take oath as Karnataka chief minister in the evening, enjoys the support of a majority of MLAs in the state assembly and he will provide a stable government.

Speaking to reporters on July 26, Karandlaje, a former minister in the state and considered a Yediyurappa loyalist, refuted suggestions that the BJP central leadership wanted to adopt a more cautious approach and wait for a few more days.

"Yediyurappa staked claim to form the government only after getting a nod from the central leadership. He and the central leaders are on the same page," the Lok Sabha MP from the state said. (PTI)