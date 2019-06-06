Karnataka government-JSW Steel land deal row: BJP threatens to 'sit on dharna'

The political drama in Karnataka is heating up over the sale of 3700 acres of land to JSW Steel. BJP is likely to sit on dharna on June 11 if the sale happens while the Karnataka government continues to defend its decision.

After the Cabinet meeting, Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister of rural development, told mediapersons that JSW Steel has met all the criteria and there is no question of the lease expiring as it only needs to be converted to sale.

Defending the government's position, Gowda further pointed out that it was the BJP government in 2011 decided on the value of Rs 90,000 per acre when they were in power. In the cabinet meeting last week, the HD Kumaraswamy-led government increased the price to Rs 1.22 lakh.

Earlier, KJ George, Karnataka's Industries Minister, said that the government is only implementing the commitment it made to JSW Steel in 2005 as the company had met all the conditions in the agreement.

However, BJP leaders have said that the party will go on a three-day protest starting June 11 if the deal goes through.

Reason behind controversy

In 2006, the Karnataka government sanctioned 2,000 acres of land to JSW Steel on a lease-cum-sale for the period of six years at Rs 90,000 per acre. In addition, the government allotted another 1,700 acre at the land rate of Rs 1.22 lakh per acre on a lease-cum-sale basis for the period of 10 years.

After the implementation of the project the lease would be converted into a sale provided the company fulfills all terms and conditions.

George said that the lease-cum-sale for both allotments came to an end in 2012 and 2017 respectively, and the decision to hand over the land to them was based on the fact that the company had satisfied the conditions. These conditions include project implementation and the generation of employment.

In the cabinet decision on May 27, the government revised the price for the 2,000 acres land to Rs 1.22 lakh per acre and 1,700 land parcel to Rs 1.5 lakh per acre. JSW Steel will have to pay the difference to the government after the sale takes place.

This is what has created the controversy. In a letter to the government, HK Patil, a senior congress leader, said that the market value of the land in question is at least Rs 1 crore per acre, and that the government is selling the land at a cheaper price. According to reports, other leaders have pegged the price of the land to be Rs 15-20 lakh.

Another issue being raised is the change in the industrial policy (2014-19) that provides land on lease-cum-sale basis for up to 99 years. However the land parcels in question are being sold after a lease period of 10 years.