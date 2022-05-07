English
    Karnataka: Ex-Minister Pramod Madhwaraj resigns from Congress

    In his resignation letter, Madhwaraj stated that over the past three years the situation in the Udupi Congress has changed and that has led to his political suffocation

    May 07, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST
    Representative Image REUTERS

    Former Congress MLA from Udupi Pramod Madhwaraj on Saturday tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the national party amid speculations that he is set to join the BJP. Madhwaraj served as the Minister of Fisheries in the previous Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka. He was also the district-in-charge minister of Udupi under the Congress government.

    He submitted his resignation to the KPCC President DK Shivakumar today. In his resignation letter, Madhwaraj stated that over the past three years the situation in the Udupi Congress has changed and that has led to his political suffocation.' He also added that the party did not take any worthwhile step to redress his grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district unit of Congress.

    Madhwaraj was recently appointed as the new vice president of KPCC. Regarding his appointment, Madhwaraj said it was becoming impossible for him to continue in the party and do justice to the new post.



