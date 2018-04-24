Karnataka elections: Poll managers are now shifting focus from macro to micro issues

News 18

With political parties giving final touches to candidates’ list in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the poll managers are now shifting the focus from macro to micro issues.

Even though all three major players – ruling Congress, main opposition BJP and the third player JDS - claim that they will form the government on their own, some of their own leaders and the political analysts are furiously debating several post-poll scenarios.

In a highly caste-ridden state like Karnataka, all election debates finally lead to caste analysis slicing them into small pieces. The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led ruling Congress is confident of retaining the government and has been throwing all kinds of theories at the media to back its claims.

