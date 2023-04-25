 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka Elections: Party-hoppers prove that power is the only constant, ideologies can be traded overnight

M Gautham Machaiah
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: At least five former Karnataka CMs have changed parties and ideological colours to suit their political interests. Spare a thought for voters and party workers who trusted their rhetoric for countless elections

As many as five former Karnataka CMs have changed parties just ahead of this year's elections.

“Ideology has very little to do with consciousness – it is profoundly unconscious,” said French Philosopher Louis Althusser. This would aptly apply to politicians in Karnataka who oscillate between ideologies with the ease of a pendulum, while their morals take a nap.

Party hopping in the state is as common as having “idli-vade” for breakfast. Yet, the manner in which some leaders have casually discarded the beliefs, ideals, principles and convictions that they stood for throughout their lives, for the sake of political expediency, has shaken the collective conscience of the society.

2023’s BJP Switcheroos

The most glaring of them all was former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s “tectonic shift” from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Congress after he was refused a ticket to contest from Hubli-Dharwad Central. Born to a Sangh Parivar family, Shettar who won his first election as an MLA in 1994, went on to become a minister, Speaker, opposition leader, BJP state-unit president and even the chief minister. But it took him less than 24 hours to shed his saffron robes and embrace Congress which he had all along opposed.