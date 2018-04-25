Karnataka elections: All you need to know about Boya Sriramulu, tipped to be BJP's candidate for deputy CM post

With Karnataka elections set to be a pitched battle between Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party, both parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters of Karnataka. As a result, the parties are also putting a lot of focus on the candidates they are nominating for the elections.

What is considered to be a safe seat for Congress’ Siddaramaiah, BJP is fielding a high-profile candidate. The saffron party has nominated parliamentarian Boya Sriramulu, close aide of mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy, to take on Siddarmaiah in his second seat Badami.

Who is Boya Sriramulu?

Born in Bellary, Karnataka, Sriramulu became Sushma Swaraj's local aide in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. However, Sriramulu resigned as an MLA in September 2011 and later quit BJP owing to alleged humiliation meted out to his mentor and jailed former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy by the BJP leadership.

Sriramulu then went on to contest as an independent candidate from the Bellary Rural constituency and won the seat. He later floated a regional party, Badava Shramika Raitha Congress or BSR Congress.

However, in March 2014 he again joined BJP and contested Loksabha election from Bellary as a BJP candidate. Although he was a close aide of Swaraj in 1999 election, his re-induction into the party saw resistance from Swaraj.

How important is Sriramulu for BJP?

The fact that Sriramulu is the likely name for the post of deputy chief minister in Karnataka signals his importance in BJP for the Karnataka elections.

In addition, three members of Sriramulu’s family have been given party tickets along with this three more of his close friend mine-lord Gali Janardhan Reddy’s family have been accommodated as BJP candidates for the May 12 poll. This comes at a time when BJP’s chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra and close aide, Shobha Karandlaje, were denied tickets.

BJP is also banking on Sriramulu’s image as a do-gooder who does not limit himself to his own community.

“We have seen the kind of work he has done in our neighbouring district of Gadag. He has paid electricity, water bills for the poor, conducted so many mass-marriages at his expense," said Anil Hangin, a voter in Badami town to The Economic Times.