Karnataka Elections 2018: Siddaramaiah's wit keeps him well ahead on Twitter

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah may be a late entrant to social media, but he has more than recovered lost ground through his sarcasm and witty jibes that have sent his opponents scurrying for cover.

When BJP president Amit Shah asked for hisaab (accounts) of how central funds were spent, the chief minister responded in a series of tweets, “You are not only insulting the people of Karnataka by these silly questions, but also your own opposition leaders in the legislature. Was the Karnataka BJP sleeping for five years? Did they sleep through the 15 legislature sessions where all these accounts were presented, debated and approved? Repeating a lie does not make it true.”

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not spared when he accused the Karnataka government of being a 10 per cent sarkar. “Being the prime minister of the country your words should carry high credibility. I request you to substantiate your allegation of corruption,” he challenged. When Modi visited Bengaluru a few days later, Siddaramaiah had installed huge hoardings with pictures of himself across the city, welcoming the prime minister to “the No 1 state in India”.



BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa has also found himself at the receiving end on many occasions. When Yeddyurappa described Siddaramaiah as “Mr 10 per cent”, the chief minister dubbed him a “jail bird” who was sent behind bars on corruption charges. “Big words from a man who turned Karnataka into the most corrupt state, Bengaluru into a garbage city and ordered firing on farmers. Can you debate on development please?” he said as he posed ten questions to the BJP leader.



The controversial circular on fake news by the information and broadcasting ministry, which was later withdrawn, also found a mention at least two times. Recently, when Siddaramaiah was found campaigning with a lemon in hand, the BJP accused him of being superstitious and mocked him for championing an anti-superstition bill in the legislature to “demean and criminalise Hindu traditions”.

The chief minister’s reply was stinging, “If you spread fake news about our anti-superstition law criminalising or demeaning Hindu traditions, I&B Minister Smriti Irani will hit you with her circular.”

When BJP general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao, accused the chief minister’s advisor Kempaiah of misusing state machinery to transport money to constituencies in government vehicles, Siddaramaiah shot back, “Just because the prime minister withdrew Smriti Irani’s circular on fake news, you do not get a licence to spread fake news.”

The chief minister has for long been critical of the Modi government for not waiving farm loans advanced by commercial banks while writing off corporate debts. The BJP was quick to respond, trying to distinguish between a waiver and write-off. Again, Siddaramaiah’s reply was cynical, “The Karnataka BJP is so spineless that instead of asking the centre to waive farmer loans, it is giving accountancy lessons on Twitter.”

Siddaramaiah who often refers to Amit Shah with the hashtag #ShahOfLies, has of late been dismissive of local BJP leaders referring to them as “kids” and “young fellows”.

Who will win Karnataka next month is still far from clear but the chief minister’s smarts have meant that the BJP, uncharacteristically, is losing the social media war.

