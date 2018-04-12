Apr 12, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Karnataka Elections 2018: A look at the numbers which may shape political future of many in the state
As exactly a month remains to the assembly polls in Karnataka, the political drama is racing towards a climax with both major parties putting in their full effort. The importance of the election for BJP and Congress is evident from the fact that presidents of both parties have visited the state multiple times already. A look at numbers and equations which may shape up the final outcome