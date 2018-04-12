App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Apr 12, 2018 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Elections 2018: A look at the numbers which may shape political future of many in the state

As exactly a month remains to the assembly polls in Karnataka, the political drama is racing towards a climax with both major parties putting in their full effort. The importance of the election for BJP and Congress is evident from the fact that presidents of both parties have visited the state multiple times already. A look at numbers and equations which may shape up the final outcome

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Poll Bugle | There are 224 assembly constituencies in the state of which 51 are reserved. Any party or a coalition getting 113 seats will get a right to form the government mandated by nearly 5 crore voters of Karnataka.
A Lookback | In 2013, Congress achieved the majority mark by winning 122 seats and the incumbent BJP had to be satisfied with just 40 seats. Siddaramaiah assumed the chair of the chief minister.
The Top Three | Going by the last two assembly election and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the mood of Karnataka’s voters is hard to gauge. While in LS elections, the voters were divided, with BJP faring slightly better; in assembly elections, the Congress has fared considerably well.
Caste Factor | Not unlike any other state of India, caste and religions play important role in the elections in Karnataka. One-sixth of the population is Dalit. Recently, the Siddaramaiah government accorded religion status to the Lingayat community which forms up to 17 percent of the population in the state.
Road to Power | Interestingly, the party which dominates the reserved seats gets to form the government at Bengaluru. In 2008, BJP won 22 of the 36 Scheduled Caste seats and formed the government. In 2013, Congress bagged 17 of the 36 seats to grab the power.
