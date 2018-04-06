Karnataka LIVE: Kannada outfits call for statewide bandh on April 12 over Cauvery row

Live now
Apr 06, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BJP to announced list of 108 candidates soon, Congress by April 14
Lingayat issue: MHA steers clear, says minority affairs ministry to take a call
Kannada outfits call for Karnataka bandh on April 12 over Cauvery row
Congress deploys cabinet ministers and party’s state-level working president to counter BJP’s claims
Congress to release 35 separate manifestos: M Veerappa Moily
Siddaramaiah carrying lemon during campaign is "hypocrisy": BJP
RSS men sitting in every ministry and giving orders, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Election Commission in state to review poll-preparedness
Election officials search planes of Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar to visit Karnataka and campaign on April 12
Rahul Gandhi to meet 111-year-old seer, hold rally in Magadi today
Amit Shah calls Siddaramaiah government’s resolution on Veershaiva-Lingayat a ‘conspiracy’
Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India party to field 6 candidates
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing at rally at Shivamogga. CM Siddaramaiah is also present.
Rahul Gandhi to visit Siddaganga Mutt, meet 111-year-old Lingayat seer tomorrow
Act against Shah, Yeddyurappa for violating model code of conduct: Congress to EC
BJP president Amit Shah to attend two events today in Kaginele and Bagalkot
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Shivamogga and Davangere
People have made up their minds to throw out Siddaramaiah government: Amit Shah
Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency, where his political journey began
Shiv Sena to go solo in Karnataka Assembly polls
BJP brings out 'charge sheet' against Congress government
BJP will be announcing its first list of 108 candidates for the Assembly polls soon. Congress, on the other hand is expected to release its list of all 224 candidates by April 14, according to News18.
Lingayat issue: MHA steers clear, says minority affairs ministry to take a call
The Ministry of Home Affairs today virtually washed its hands of the issue of granting religious minority status for the Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat community in Karnataka saying the issue is beyond its jurisdiction and the Ministry of Minorities Affairs would look into it.
An MHA spokesperson also said a decision on the issue is not expected anytime soon as the model code of conduct has been in force in Karnataka, where Assembly election is due next month.
The ministry has received a communication from the Karnataka government recommending grant of religious minority status for the numerically strong community.
"However, the subjection is beyond the jurisdiction of the MHA and hence forwarded to the Ministry of the Minorities Affairs, which is the competent authority to take a decision on it," the spokesperson told reporters here.
Asked whether the MHA has given any opinion on the recommendation of the Karnataka government before forwarding it to the Ministry of the Minorities Affairs, the spokesperson said the question does not arise as it was not an issue to be examined by the MHA. (PTI)
Kannada outfits call for Karnataka bandh on April 12 over Cauvery row
Pro-Kannada outfits today called for a bandh in poll-bound Karnataka on April 12 in a counter to the ongoing stir in neighbouring Tamil Nadu for an early setting up of the Centre to form Cauvery Management Board (CMB).
The Karnataka bandh call came amid the DMK-led opposition parties observing a state-wide shutdown in Tamil Nadu on Monday, demanding early setting up of CMB to ensure water for farmers as per the Supreme Court orders.
Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and other AIADMK leaders had also observed a day-long fast in Chennai on Monday seeking formation of CMB. (PTI)
Congress deploys cabinet ministers and party’s state-level working president to counter BJP’s claims
CM Siddaramaiah and party General Secretary KC Venugopal have deployed two cabinet ministers and the party state unit working president, in a bid to factually counter to claims on finances and politics by the BJP, according to a report by The Economic Times.
Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and state working president Dinesh Gundu Rao have been addressing press conferences and quickly responding to BJP’s claims.
A state-wide survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Daksh reveals that the much-hyped Indira Canteen Scheme - food joints opened in the cities of Karnataka to serve extremely economical (read: subsidised) food - has not been perceived by the public as intended.
The scheme was started following the success of Amma Canteen in Tamil Nadu. The Indira Canteens served over one crore meals within the first two-and-a-half month in Bengaluru.
Read the full data story here.
Podcast | Karnataka Elections 2018: A crucial moment for Indian politics, and for more reasons than one
The Congress is desperately trying to regain its hold on the state, which has not seen the party in power win the assembly elections in over three decades.
Congress to release 35 separate manifestos: M Veerappa Moily
Congress party will be issuing 35 separate manifestos for the assembly election. M Veerappa Moily, who is heading the drafting committee has said that the party was preparing manifestos for the 30 districts of Karnataka, one for the state’s four regions and one for the entire state, according to a report by Business Standard.
Siddaramaiah carrying lemon during campaign is "hypocrisy": BJP
BJP, on Wednesday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of 'hypocrisy' for campaigning with a lemon in hand, but "antagonising" people by bringing in Anti-Superstitions Bill to "demean and criminalise" Hindu traditions.
"Campaigns with a lemon in hand, but brings in Anti-Superstitions Bill to demean and criminalise Hindu traditions. Hypocrisy thy name is @siddaramaiah," Karnataka BJP said in a tweet. BJP also posted a photograph showing Siddaramaiah campaigning with a lemon in hand.
The party also mocked Siddaramaiah by asking him to take classes from the "brilliant mathematician" and AICC convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi for claiming low attendance at Amit Shah's rallies in Karnataka. (PTI)
RSS men sitting in every ministry and giving orders, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused the Narendra Modi government of "disrespecting" and "demolishing" various institutions by having RSS men "sitting in every ministry and giving orders."
On the fifth lap of his tour of election-bound Karnataka, Gandhi said if voted to power, the Congress would free these institutions from the RSS control.
"I don't know if you all know that in every single minister's office, there is an RSS man sitting and giving orders. So what can you expect.... nothing but disrespecting the institutions. The banking system of the country has been demolished by having this structure," he said. (PTI)
Election Commission in state to review poll-preparedness
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat, who is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state, to check election-preparedness, released a booklet as part of voters' awareness drive yesterday.
Rawat was accompanied by two other election commissioners, Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa.
After releasing the booklet, the CEC held a meeting with state chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar and other senior officials. (PTI)
The Janata Dal (Secular) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP and Congress for asking for votes from the public on the basis of religion. The complaint states that the parties have violated the model code of conduct and the petition has listed eight points of contention.
JD(S) has also accused Chief Secretary of the state of favouring the ruling party Congress, reported News18.
A coalition of more than 35 organisations/individuals, the Civil Society Forum, has collaborated and prepared a Manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. More than 30 organisations have endorsed it.
Civil Society Forum members work for the marginalised in the society and advocate good governance. The Manifesto will be released on Friday, 6th April, reports News18.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is now addressing the gathering.
Janata Dal (S) is the B-team of Bhartiya Janata Party, and they should come clean about it to the public of Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi in Magadi
I asked Modiji to waive off the loans of the farmers of India like he did with his corporate friends, but he did not even respond to me: Rahul Gandhi in Magadi
"Modiji doesn’t mention in his numerous speeches that Nirav Modi took the money out of your pockets, despite the ‘Chaukidaar’ being present," Rahul Gandhi said during his address.
Modiji talks about employing the youth. It has been 4 years of his reign, and India is seeing the worst state of employment in the last 8 years: Rahul Gandhi during his address in Magadi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering in Magadi soon, as part of his two-day visit to Karnataka.
During his visit to Tumkur, Rahul Gandhi said, "Siddaramaiah has given free rice to the people here. Worked hard for welfare of farmers, women and youth. What has Yeddyurappa done? Has Narendra Modi credited Rs 15 lakh in any of your accounts? He only brought the Gabbar Singh Tax(GST). Arun Jaitley was Nirav Modi's lawyer," reported News18.
Election officials search planes of Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah
The special aircraft of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP national chief Amit Shah were today searched by officials after they landed at Hubballi airport in north Karnataka to campaign for their parties in the run-up to the May 12 assembly polls.
The exercise involving three district level officers was described by officials as being in line with the Election Commission's directive to ensure free and fair elections in Karnataka.
"It was a random search by a team led by (election) nodal officer Karpale. We searched the planes in which Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah had arrived. It was not intentional," Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district S B Bommanahalli told PTI.
Rahul Gandhi interacts with traders in Davanagere
Interacting with traders in Davanagere, Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi Government gave us one of the most complicated GST in the world. Only Sudan & Pakistan have a GST system which is more complicated. We will fundamentally change the GST and simplify it when we come to power at the Centre in 2019.”
Nitish Kumar to visit Karnataka and campaign on April 12
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit the state on April 12 to campaign for his party Janata Dal (United)’s candidates, who will be contesting in about 30 constituencies.
"We will be contesting elections in between 24 to 30 seats in Karnataka on our own. Nitish ji will be visiting the state on April 12 to kick-start the campaign," JD (U) (Nitish Kumar faction) Karnataka Unit President Mahima Patel told reporters here.
Both factions of the JD (U) have not officially announced an alliance with the BJP, yet. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi to meet 111-year-old seer, hold rally in Magadi today
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently on his fifth round of campaigning in Karnataka. Today, the scion will be holding a ‘corner meeting’ in Holalkere at noon, followed by a meeting with 111-year-old Lingayat seer of Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swamy, at around 14:30.
Gandhi will then address a public meeting at Magadi around 18:00.
Amit Shah calls Siddaramaiah government’s resolution on Veershaiva-Lingayat a ‘conspiracy’
BJP President Amit Shah said yesterday, ‘Many have expressed concern over Siddaramaiah government’s resolution on Veershaiva-Lingayat community. This is nothing but a conspiracy to mislead people before the elections and stopping BS Yeddyurappa from becoming the CM. We will not let this happen.