Karnataka LIVE: Election Commission in state to review poll-preparedness

Apr 05, 2018 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
RSS men sitting in every ministry and giving orders, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Election Commission in state to review poll-preparedness
Election officials search planes of Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah
Nitish Kumar to visit Karnataka and campaign on April 12
Rahul Gandhi to meet 111-year-old seer, hold rally in Magadi today
Amit Shah calls Siddaramaiah government’s resolution on Veershaiva-Lingayat a ‘conspiracy’
Yogendra Yadav’s Swaraj India party to field 6 candidates
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is addressing at rally at Shivamogga. CM Siddaramaiah is also present.
Rahul Gandhi to visit Siddaganga Mutt, meet 111-year-old Lingayat seer tomorrow
Act against Shah, Yeddyurappa for violating model code of conduct: Congress to EC
BJP president Amit Shah to attend two events today in Kaginele and Bagalkot
Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Shivamogga and Davangere
People have made up their minds to throw out Siddaramaiah government: Amit Shah
Siddaramaiah to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency, where his political journey began
Shiv Sena to go solo in Karnataka Assembly polls
BJP brings out 'charge sheet' against Congress government
RSS men sitting in every ministry and giving orders, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused the Narendra Modi government of "disrespecting" and "demolishing" various institutions by having RSS men "sitting in every ministry and giving orders."
On the fifth lap of his tour of election-bound Karnataka, Gandhi said if voted to power, the Congress would free these institutions from the RSS control.
"I don't know if you all know that in every single minister's office, there is an RSS man sitting and giving orders. So what can you expect.... nothing but disrespecting the institutions. The banking system of the country has been demolished by having this structure," he said. (PTI)
Election Commission in state to review poll-preparedness
Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat, who is on a three-day visit to the poll-bound state, to check election-preparedness, released a booklet as part of voters' awareness drive yesterday.
Rawat was accompanied by two other election commissioners, Sunil Arora and Ashok Lavasa.
After releasing the booklet, the CEC held a meeting with state chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar and other senior officials. (PTI)
The Janata Dal (Secular) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP and Congress for asking for votes from the public on the basis of religion. The complaint states that the parties have violated the model code of conduct and the petition has listed eight points of contention.
JD(S) has also accused Chief Secretary of the state of favouring the ruling party Congress, reported News18.
A coalition of more than 35 organisations/individuals, the Civil Society Forum, has collaborated and prepared a Manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. More than 30 organisations have endorsed it.
Civil Society Forum members work for the marginalised in the society and advocate good governance. The Manifesto will be released on Friday, 6th April, reports News18.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is now addressing the gathering.
Janata Dal (S) is the B-team of Bhartiya Janata Party, and they should come clean about it to the public of Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi in Magadi
I asked Modiji to waive off the loans of the farmers of India like he did with his corporate friends, but he did not even respond to me: Rahul Gandhi in Magadi
"Modiji doesn’t mention in his numerous speeches that Nirav Modi took the money out of your pockets, despite the ‘Chaukidaar’ being present," Rahul Gandhi said during his address.
Modiji talks about employing the youth. It has been 4 years of his reign, and India is seeing the worst state of employment in the last 8 years: Rahul Gandhi during his address in Magadi.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering in Magadi soon, as part of his two-day visit to Karnataka.
During his visit to Tumkur, Rahul Gandhi said, "Siddaramaiah has given free rice to the people here. Worked hard for welfare of farmers, women and youth. What has Yeddyurappa done? Has Narendra Modi credited Rs 15 lakh in any of your accounts? He only brought the Gabbar Singh Tax(GST). Arun Jaitley was Nirav Modi's lawyer," reported News18.
Election officials search planes of Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah
The special aircraft of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP national chief Amit Shah were today searched by officials after they landed at Hubballi airport in north Karnataka to campaign for their parties in the run-up to the May 12 assembly polls.
The exercise involving three district level officers was described by officials as being in line with the Election Commission's directive to ensure free and fair elections in Karnataka.
"It was a random search by a team led by (election) nodal officer Karpale. We searched the planes in which Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah had arrived. It was not intentional," Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district S B Bommanahalli told PTI.
Rahul Gandhi interacts with traders in Davanagere
Interacting with traders in Davanagere, Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi Government gave us one of the most complicated GST in the world. Only Sudan & Pakistan have a GST system which is more complicated. We will fundamentally change the GST and simplify it when we come to power at the Centre in 2019.”
Nitish Kumar to visit Karnataka and campaign on April 12
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit the state on April 12 to campaign for his party Janata Dal (United)’s candidates, who will be contesting in about 30 constituencies.
"We will be contesting elections in between 24 to 30 seats in Karnataka on our own. Nitish ji will be visiting the state on April 12 to kick-start the campaign," JD (U) (Nitish Kumar faction) Karnataka Unit President Mahima Patel told reporters here.
Both factions of the JD (U) have not officially announced an alliance with the BJP, yet. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi to meet 111-year-old seer, hold rally in Magadi today
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is currently on his fifth round of campaigning in Karnataka. Today, the scion will be holding a ‘corner meeting’ in Holalkere at noon, followed by a meeting with 111-year-old Lingayat seer of Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swamy, at around 14:30.
Gandhi will then address a public meeting at Magadi around 18:00.
Amit Shah calls Siddaramaiah government’s resolution on Veershaiva-Lingayat a ‘conspiracy’
BJP President Amit Shah said yesterday, ‘Many have expressed concern over Siddaramaiah government’s resolution on Veershaiva-Lingayat community. This is nothing but a conspiracy to mislead people before the elections and stopping BS Yeddyurappa from becoming the CM. We will not let this happen.
Amit Shah rejects Congress government’s demand in Karnataka to make Lingayat a separate religion. Shah said that there is no separate religion for Lingayats, and assured Veershaiva seers that there will be no division. Shah said that this is the commitment of the government.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is now addressing the gathering in Davanagere.
You’ve seen our work in the past five years. You saw us do the things we promised five years ago, no false promises. We will listen to what you have to say, and do it; we will not tell you our ‘mann ki baat’: Rahul Gandhi
Swacch Bhaarat, Startup India, Make in India, Bullet trains all of them failed; not one program has been successful yet. He lies, gives long speeches and leaves. The Congress will not lie to you or make false promises. We do what we say: Rahul Gandhi
"For the first time, India saw Supreme Court judges asking for justice from the people of the country with folded hands," said Rahul Gandhi.
The soldiers of the country ask for more funds for arms and military equipment. PM Modi goes to Paris to change the deal himself. He gave Rafael 3 times more money than the UPA government’s deal. PM Modi stole employment opportunities from HAL and Bangalore citizens: Rahul Gandhi in Davanagere.
Nirav Modi stole Rs. 30,000 crore out of the pockets of the citizens of this country. Narendra Modi knows Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi very well: Rahul Gandhi
"Modi ji said I will put 15 lakh rupees in everyone’s account, but make me the Prime Minister first. Did anyone get any money from Modi ji?", Rahul Gandhi said, while addressing a rally in Davanagere.
Rahul Gandhi said, "It has been four years of PM Narendra Modi’s reign. He has never asked people anything. Everything is “Mere Mann ki baat”. Who will listen to the country’s “mann ki baat”?"
"We waived the loan of all the farmers of Karnataka, worth Rs 8000 crores in 10 days, when they came to me and Mr Siddaramaiah for help. We spent three times the money BJP spent towards irrigation for our farmers," Rahul Gandhi said.
Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said, "Karnataka Elections are approaching. There will be a fight between two ideologies. BJP and RSS on one side supporting unrest, and Congress party on the other, supporting brotherhood."