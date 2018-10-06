App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka discusses pending claims of Rs 1128 cr with Centre

The dues are for a period from 2006-07 to 2015-16, an official statement said

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Saturday met Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan to discuss the pending claims of Rs 1,127.77 crore towards the expenditure incurred for the procurement of cereals and coarse grains.

The dues are for a period from 2006-07 to 2015-16, an official statement said.

"Paddy, White Jowar, Ragi and Maize are procured in the state. The expenditure on government procurement is reimbursed by the food department," it said.

Therefore, the department has been instructed to hold a video conference with state officials every Friday to ensure timely settlement of pending claims, which will save time and help the state government for getting the dues as early as possible, it said.

Officials of the food department assured that the state government will be reimbursed approximately Rs 450 crore of expenditure within a week of receiving the revised demand letter for the claims related to the year 2015-16, it added.

They also assured that remaining pending claims will also be resolved on a war footing.
First Published on Oct 6, 2018 07:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.