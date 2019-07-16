App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka crisis: SC commences hearing on pleas of 15 rebel MLAs

The top court had on 12 July restrained the Speaker from taking any decision till July 16 on the resignation and disqualification of the rebel MLAs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing on the Karnataka political crisis and would examine "weighty" constitutional issues in the resignation and disqualification of 15 rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition.

The apex court, which was dealing with the plea of 10 rebel MLAs on July 12, will now hear five more lawmakers who have sought identical relief that Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar accept their resignations as well.

The five MLAs -- Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig -- mentioned their application before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta Monday seeking impleadment as parties to the pending plea on which it was ordered that the speaker would not take any decision till Tuesday on the resignations and disqualifications.

The top court had said an incidental question that would arise in the matter is the kind and extent of the directions that should be issued by a constitutional court to another constitutional functionary, which in the present case happens to be the Speaker of the Assembly.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 11:12 am

