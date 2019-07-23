Karnataka Crisis | No law can catch up with the decline in moral standards

K Raveendran

No one is in doubt about the murder of democracy in Karnataka. However, there is no agreement as to who is the culprit. Everyone is accusing everyone else.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his Janata Dal(Secular)-Congress alliance blames the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for it. The BJP is accusing the ruling parties of getting the Speaker to refuse accepting the resignation of the rebel MLAs and fighting the cause of the government. The Congress accuses the governor of acting like the agent of the BJP. A section of jurists have also joined the fray, blaming the Supreme Court for a decision that they say amounts to obstructing the exercise of the democratic rights of political parties to issue whip, guaranteed under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

The crucial issue is of course the application of the Anti-Defection Act, which allows political parties to seek disqualification of their deviant legislators. The rebel MLAs, whose number keeps changing from time to time, but is on the rise, want to beat the law by resigning first so that they don’t invite the disqualification provision. The Speaker is sitting on the resignations, for no plausible reason other than allowing the coalition to use the whip to enforce disqualification.

In between, there is the Supreme Court, first asking the Speaker to decide on the resignation in a time-bound manner and then taking a U-turn, upholding the absolute right of the Chair, who claimed his privileges as the master of the House were not amenable to external intervention. Adding to the confusion is the demand by the governor that the Kumaraswamy government seek the trust vote within the deadline set by him. Essentially, everything boils down to the anti-defection law.

If the anti-defection law is taken as the ultimate measure of democracy in action, those who swear by the law will have to concede that that there was no real democracy until 1985, when the law was first included in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The law itself was introduced during the time of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, whose sense of insecurity in her come-back tenure is believed to have played out in the form of such a draconian move. Surely, there were instances of legislators crossing over due to the lure of power and benefaction, but the law could be deemed to exaggerate the threat. Such despotic tendencies in a ruler are often attributed to fear, which breeds desperation and arbitrariness.

Looking from the other side, the provision impinges the right of a legislator to take a position on the basis of one’s conscience and brings into question the extent to which a political party can exercise control over its members and whether such control extends beyond what a member considers as political morality.

This, in fact, throws up fundamental issues about the propriety of the Congress and the JD(S), bitter rivals fighting each other in the election, coming together to form an alliance only to keep the single-largest party out of power. The crux of the matter then is whether a political party that goes against its own stated position can discipline a member who may want to question the party line that is both against one’s conscience and the party’s own values.

Now, even the anti-defection law seems to have failed to handle the exigencies of the situation, which has wheels operating within wheels. There is a virtual procession to the Supreme Court by every conceivable party to the controversy, including the independent MLAs. The court’s task is worse than that of God, who has to content with prayers for irreconcilable demands. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has shown no haste in considering an urgent plea by two independent MLAs seeking holding of floor test forthwith.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has decided in favour of the whip being made applicable to the rebel MLAs, which is in contravention to the directive of the court. There has been a series of flip-flops, including an allegedly faked resignation letter by the chief minister, which transmitted grotesque imageries from the Vidhana Soudha, but the exit of the Kumaraswamy government appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

Clearly, the known instances of the use of disqualification are not applicable to the current situation, which probably demands new approaches.

Perhaps, more than the deficiency in the law, it is the degeneration in moral values of the current crop of politicians that is to blame for the trouble. When the framers of our Constitution set out making the statues, they had certain moral standards in mind for the conduct of politics. They could not foresee the ‘Aya Ram, Gaya Ram’ syndrome, which prompted the enactment of the anti-defection law.

Now even the anti-defection law has turned out to be inadequate to deal with the situation in Karnataka, which has multiple levels of complications, which will take great drafting genius to formulate in terms of a written law.