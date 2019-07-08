App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka crisis: BJP a 'poacher party', says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The resignation of 13 MLAs has plunged the Congress-JD(S) government in the state into a crisis. Twelve legislators --nine from the Congress and three from the JD(S) -- resigned on July 6.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Terming the BJP a "poacher party", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on July 8 said his party will try to raise the Karnataka-crisis issue in Parliament, but not reveal its strategy.

Congress MLA Anand Singh had resigned on July 1. "We'll try to raise the #Karnataka issue in Parliament but we won't reveal our weapons. But it is clear that BJP is a poacher party," Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, told reporters outside Parliament.

The BJP has however denied any role in the matter and said it was the "power struggle" between Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and current incumbent HD Kumaraswamy which has resulted in the political crisis in the state.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #India #Politics

