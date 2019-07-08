Karnataka crisis: BJP a 'poacher party', says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Terming the BJP a "poacher party", Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on July 8 said his party will try to raise the Karnataka-crisis issue in Parliament, but not reveal its strategy.

The resignation of 13 MLAs has plunged the Congress-JD(S) government in the state into a crisis. Twelve legislators --nine from the Congress and three from the JD(S) -- resigned on July 6.

Congress MLA Anand Singh had resigned on July 1. "We'll try to raise the #Karnataka issue in Parliament but we won't reveal our weapons. But it is clear that BJP is a poacher party," Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, told reporters outside Parliament.