    Karnataka Congress stages demo over ED questioning of Sonia Gandhi

    Congress leaders and workers led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state president D K Shivakumar took out a rally from party office on Queen’s Road which culminated with a public meeting at Freedom Park.

    PTI
    July 21, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST
    Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at ED office on July 21 for questioning in National Herald money laundering case. The Congress on July 21 slammed the Modi government for “misusing” probe agencies against opposition leaders and staged protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Sonia Gandhi. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

    The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday staged a demonstration in the city to protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning their party president Sonia Gandhi in an alleged money laundering case.

    Congress leaders and workers led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state president D K Shivakumar took out a rally from party office on Queen’s Road which culminated with a public meeting at Freedom Park.

    Throughout the route, the party leaders and workers holding placards, banners and posters raised slogans against the Central government for harassing Gandhi unnecessarily.

    Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said everyone is equal in India and whoever has done wrong should be punished, but the Central government is misusing the central agencies to harass the opposition, especially Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

    "The Centre is using CBI, I-T and ED to silence the opposition from raising voice against the burning issues in India,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

    In view of the protest, elaborate security arrangements were made across the route to ensure law and order is maintained. Some miscreants burnt a car in front of the ED office here, police said, adding the identity of the car owner was not known.
