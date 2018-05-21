App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 21, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Congress leaders to leave for Delhi today for talks on govt formation

"Our CLP leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, myself and senior leader D K Shivakumar will leave for Delhi tomorrow and hold talks with Rahul Gandhi (Congress President) and Sonia Gandhi about modalities of government formation," State Congress President G Parameshwara told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leaders in Karnataka will leave for Delhi today to discuss with the high command, the modalities related to government formation in the state with coalition partner the JD(S).

"Our CLP leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, myself and senior leader D K Shivakumar will leave for Delhi tomorrow and hold talks with Rahul Gandhi (Congress President) and Sonia Gandhi about modalities of government formation," State Congress President G Parameshwara told reporters here.

To a question on allocation of portfolios between the coalition partners, he said "until things are discussed today, everything is speculation." JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy will also be in Delhi tomorrow ahead of his May 23 swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister, to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to discuss the modalities of government formation.

Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara and other senior Congress leaders today met party MLAs camped at a city hotel and reportedly discussed the way ahead for the party in the process of government formation.

related news

Amid allegations of poaching attempts by BJP ahead of the trust vote yesterday,Congress and JD(S) had kept its MLAs at separate hotels in the city, after returning from Hyderabad. Shivakumar said "we have asked our party legislators to remain together here as its a matter of one or two days more.. they have agreed to be here."

He said the high command would take a decision on portfolios and 'other things.' Meanwhile, with the date for the swearing-in of the coalition government fast approaching, hectic parleys are on within the Congress for ministerial berths, especially for the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Though Congress sources hinted that Parameshwara, as a Dalit leader, was front runner for the post, reports suggest there is growing demand from party leaders in north Karnataka that the position be given to a Lingayat from the region, as the Chief Minister's post is held by a Vokkaliga from the southern part of the state.

Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of Veerashaiva-Lingayat faith, has demanded that the Congress high command appoint its national President Shamanur Shivashankarappa as Deputy Chief Minister, and through this, reduce 'dissatisfaction' among Veerashaiva-Lingayats.

Catch the latest news, views and analysis on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018

tags #Congress #India #Karnataka Polls 2018 #Politics

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.