App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa moves confidence motion in the Assembly

Facing an Assembly with a truncated strength, Yediyurappa moved a one-line motion that said the House expresses confidence in the Ministry headed by him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on July 29 moved a confidence motion seeking to prove majority of his three-day old government in the state Assembly.

Facing an Assembly with a truncated strength, Yediyurappa moved a one-line motion that said the House expresses confidence in the Ministry headed by him.

In his remarks, Yediyurappa said he would not indulge in "politics of vengeance" and believed in the "forget and forgive principle."

Close

He said the administrative machinery had collapsed and his priority was to bring it back on track.

The BJP is expected to have a smooth sail with the trust vote, as the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs by the Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on July 28 has reduced the effective strength of the 225-member Assembly to 208.

The magic figure for simple majority is 105, equivalent to the strength of the BJP, which also commands the support of an Independent.

The Congress has 66 members, JDS 34, the Speaker one (who has a casting vote in case of a tie) and one expelled BSP member who was thrown out of the party for violating its directive to vote for the H D Kumaraswamy government during the trust vote on July 23.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 11:21 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.