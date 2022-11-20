 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka CM orders probe into voter data theft scam since 2013

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST

The Congress in Karnataka has alleged that the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute (Chilume Trust) hired many private people who were given fake identity cards impersonating Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of BBMP.

(Image: ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said he has directed officials to probe into the alleged voter data theft scandal since 2013, when the Congress party was in power in the state.

Addressing reporters here, he said, I have directed the officials concerned to probe the case from 2013. They will ascertain when for the first time the contract to conduct such door-to-door survey was assigned to the Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Institute (Chilume Trust) and what was the content of the order.

Our objective is to bring out all the facts. This comes a day after the Congress had lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena alleging that electoral fraud, malpractice, and manipulation of voters' list was done by the CM, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, the District election officer and chief commissioner of the BBMP, Tushar Girinath and the Directors of Chilume Trust.

According to Bommai, the Congress had roped in the same non-government organisation when it was in power from 2013 to 2018.

He also charged that the Congress' contract was rife with violations and illegalities compared to the one entered into by the BJP government.

