Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka CM, leaders condole Arun Jaitley's death

Yediyurappa said, Jaitely's untimely passing away has come as a "rude shock" to him as he excelled in Indian politics in the recent years as a best financial and development expert.

Leaders cutting across political parties in Karnataka condoled the demise of BJP stalwart and former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on August 24 after a prolonged illness. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed "shock" over the death of the BJP veteran.

NOTE: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66: Follow the LIVE updates here

Jaitley's acumen in Indian politics on financial matters came to fore when he joined Narendra Modi's cabinet as finance minister, his apt handling of India's finances and economy made even his adversaries in the field to look at him with awe, he said.

Noting that personally it was a huge loss to him as he has lost a "leader and guide" in his death, Yediyurappa said, "he was very close to my heart and recently he had called me asking me to come to his home. I, along with our advocate general and my son Vijayendra visited him. He discussed with me various issues about state and the country. His role behind BJPs growth in the state is huge."

The Chief Minister would be traveling to Delhi on Sunday to pay his last respect to the departed. In his condolence message, Former Prime Minister and JDS Supremo H D Deve Gowda termed Jaitley as one of the "tallest leaders" of the country.

"It is shocking to learn about the sad demise of one of the tallest leaders of our country @arunjaitley, the former Union Minister who had held the portfolios of Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs,Commerce and Industry and Law and Justice. A great loss to our Nation. #ArunJaitley," he tweeted.

Jaitley died on August 24 at AIIMS at around 12:07 pm. He was 66. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said Jaitley's contribution to build our nation was "immense".

Former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader S M Krishna in a message said, in Jaitley's death the nation has lost a "great patriot".

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 03:53 pm

