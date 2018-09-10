App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy meets PM Modi, seeks Rs 1,199 crore as flood relief

The delegation also apprised the prime minister of the prevailing drought-like situation in 17 of the total 30 districts in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A high-level delegation from Karnataka led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday and sought a relief of Rs 1,199 crore for flood-hit seven districts of the state.

The delegation also apprised the prime minister of the prevailing drought-like situation in 17 of the total 30 districts in the state.

The delegation comprised former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, and ministers HD Revanna, R V Deshpande, D K Shivakumar and Krishna Byre Gowda. BJP's Karnataka unit leaders were also invited to the meeting but they chose to give it a miss.

After the meeting, Kumaraswamy said, "We have told the prime minister that the floods in seven districts of the coastal and Malenadu region have not only affected crops but also infrastructure and human life. We have requested Rs 1,199 crore relief from the Centre." Kumaraswamy said floods and landslides in the state have caused a loss of Rs 3,705.87 crore.

He said his government has already released Rs 49 crore from the State Disaster Responde Fund (SDRF) and an additional amount of Rs 200 crore from the state fund to the effected districts towards immediate relief and rehabilitation work.

The chief minister had recently submitted an interim proposal in this regard to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who had assured of sending a central team to ascertain the damage caused.

With regard to the drought-like situation in the state, Revenue Minister Deshpande said 17 districts in the interior parts of northern Karnataka and a few districts in southern interior are facing severe drought. About 89 taluks are facing a drought-like situation, he said.

"A decision to declare these taluks as drought-hit will be taken tomorrow in the state cabinet sub-committee meeting. Thereafter, full assessment will made and a memorandum seeking central relief will be submitted in due course," he said.

The crop loss alone is estimated at more than Rs 8,000 crore taking into account the preliminary assessment of the drought-affected area, he said.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 03:24 pm

