you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy leads delegation to PM Modi over proposed Mekedatu reservoir, seeks meeting with Tamil Nadu

The Karnataka government has sought the Central Water Commission's clearance of the feasibility report on the proposed Mekedatu reservoir.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
H D Kumaraswamy
H D Kumaraswamy

A high-level delegation, led by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and requested him to convene a meeting to resolve various issues raised by Tamil Nadu over a Rs 5,912-crore reservoir to be built on the Cauvery river in Mekedatu.

But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had recently shot off a letter to the prime minister seeking his intervention to stop forthwith further processing of the feasibility report.

But Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had recently shot off a letter to the prime minister seeking his intervention to stop forthwith further processing of the feasibility report.

"To resolve the matter, we have requested the prime minister to call a meeting of chief ministers of both the states," Karnataka Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters after the meeting.

Shivakumar was also part of the delegation.

The delegation also apprised the prime minister about the impact on the recent flood on seven districts of Karnataka and sought relief fund of Rs 1,199 crore. In the meeting, the Mekedatu project and drought-like situation in 17 districts were also discussed.

On the proposed Mekedatu project, Shivakumar had recently said that Karnataka wanted to have friendly relationship with Tamil Nadu and was ready for discussion on the points raised by it.

He had disagreed with the contention of Tamil Nadu that the state had resorted to "unilateral action" in seeking CWC's clearance to the feasibility report.

Shivakumar said the state had not violated any order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court. The proposed Mekedatu project does not deplete the committed flow of water to Tamil Nadu.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 03:05 pm

