App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, BJP in war of words over gangster Ravi Pujari's arrest

Reacting to the BJP barb, Kumaraswamy questioned why the party did not get Pujari arrested when it was in power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Karnataka BJP on February 2 hit out at Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for claiming credit for the arrest of underworld gangster Ravi Pujari from Senegal and asked him to show "some guts" and stop crimes in the state. It also took a dig at Kumaraswamy by referring to him as "Anna" (big brother), as the chief minister is usually referred to.

The party also asked the chief minister show his "virility" by arresting Congress MLA J N Ganesh, absconding for nearly a week since he was booked on an attempt-to-murder charge after he allegedly assaulted lawmaker Anand Singh during a brawl at a resort here.

Reacting to the BJP barb, Kumaraswamy questioned why the party did not get Pujari arrested when it was in power. He assured action against Ganesh in accordance with law.

Pujari, facing more than 30 cases, including a 2009 murder case, in Mangaluru was arrested on January 19 from Senegal.

"Anna (Big brother) Kumaranna, before giving kudos to your self by claiming that Ravi Pujari was arrested by the coalition government, show your virility by arresting Kampli MLA Ganesh," it said in another tweet in Kannada.

On February 1, Kumaraswamy said the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka played a leading role in getting Pujari arrested.

On February 2, he asserted BJP need not have any doubt and he would not compromise for the sake of power and protect those who indulged in illegal activity.

"Ravi Pujari's illegal activities had started in 2001; BJP also ruled the state for five years. BJP has tweeted with respect- calling me Anna- I want to ask that brother (BJP) what did you do for five years when you were in power," he said.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy said his government had made efforts in the last six months to arrest Pujari.

The state government officials maintained a constant communication with the Senegal government. "We have already given instructions to arrest Ganesh. Whoever has committed mistake will not be protected at any cost and action will be taken against them in accordance with law, but there are procedures for it. Case has been booked and officials have initiated action," he added.

The Congress has suspended Ganesh from the party.
First Published on Feb 2, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.