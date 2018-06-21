App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 10:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy asks ministers to use old cars

The ministers will have to pick one of the 37 cars that were purchased and used during the last regime.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has ordered the council of ministers not to purchase new cars and use the ones purchased by the previous government.

The ministers will have to pick one of the 37 cars that were purchased and used during the last regime.

The cars include Toyota Innova Crysta and two Toyota Fortuner used by the former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

According to a report in The Times of India, the job of allotting each minister a car and maintaining the records of it is done by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).

related news

The DPAR will allot a car to each of the 33 ministers, and four cars will be kept on standby for other cabinet rank or MoS rank officials.

B Z Zameer Ahmad Khan, food and civil supplies minister has asked for one of the Fortuners and DPAR officials say the request has been sent to Kumaraswamy for his approval.

An official source said, “They are all in running conditions and meet the criteria of being safe for ministers as none of them have crossed the threshold of three years or have run one lakh kilometres.”

K J George, D K Shivakumar, R V Deshpande, Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byregowda and UT Khader were also ministers in the previous Congress regime, and since they are still a part of the coalition government, they have retained their old cars which they had used previously.

This initiative of not buying a new car is estimated to save a minimum Rs 7 crore from the national treasury as each minister is entitled and designated to purchase a car worth a maximum of Rs 21 lakh.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 10:36 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.