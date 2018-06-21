Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy asks ministers to use old cars

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has ordered the council of ministers not to purchase new cars and use the ones purchased by the previous government.

The ministers will have to pick one of the 37 cars that were purchased and used during the last regime.

The cars include Toyota Innova Crysta and two Toyota Fortuner used by the former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

According to a report in The Times of India, the job of allotting each minister a car and maintaining the records of it is done by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).

The DPAR will allot a car to each of the 33 ministers, and four cars will be kept on standby for other cabinet rank or MoS rank officials.

B Z Zameer Ahmad Khan, food and civil supplies minister has asked for one of the Fortuners and DPAR officials say the request has been sent to Kumaraswamy for his approval.

An official source said, “They are all in running conditions and meet the criteria of being safe for ministers as none of them have crossed the threshold of three years or have run one lakh kilometres.”

K J George, D K Shivakumar, R V Deshpande, Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byregowda and UT Khader were also ministers in the previous Congress regime, and since they are still a part of the coalition government, they have retained their old cars which they had used previously.

This initiative of not buying a new car is estimated to save a minimum Rs 7 crore from the national treasury as each minister is entitled and designated to purchase a car worth a maximum of Rs 21 lakh.