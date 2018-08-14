Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy visits 40 temples in 82 days

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has visited 40 temples since the day he became the Chief Minister of Karnataka on May 23 this year. That's 40 temples in 82 days - one temple every alternate day.

As reported by The Times of India, he visited the Ishvara Temple at Hradanahalli on Monday (August 12), before visiting Kukke Subramanya and Dharmasthala, four temples in Hollandaraspur taluk of Hassan. He has also made six visits to famous mutts - Adichunchanagiri, Mandir's Sutur Math, and Tidukur's Siddhaganga Math. Kumaraswamy has visited various temples in different parts of Karnataka, some even outside the state.

"Once in power, several chief ministers have sought the intervention and support of the almighty to tide over personal or political crises they face but Kumaraswamy has been exceptional," political expert Sandeep Shastri told TOI.

Kumaraswamy faces stiff competition from BS Yeddyurappa, ex-CM of Karnataka, who visited numerous temples after becoming the CM in 2008, all the way to Kerala and Vaishno Devi.

