Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer releases data showing actual voting-EVM count match

Amid allegations of mismatch, the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on June 1 released data, which shows a total match between the actual voting and the electronic voting machine countduring the Lok Sabha election.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in the state had taken place on April 18 and April 23. The Karnataka State Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao had Friday alleged that there was a 'glaring mismatch' between the actual voting and the EVM count.

To allay doubts, the CEOs office Saturday released the data afresh. According to the data, there is a total match between the actual voting and the EVM count.

Rao had earlier tweeted "Glaring mismatch in EVM machines figures and Election Commission of India doesnt seem to have any answers. In a democracy, transparency in the electoral process is of paramount importance. ECI needs to clarify quickly and clearly."

Following the Congress outstanding performance in the urban local body elections Friday, Rao tweeted "#KarnatakaUrbanLocalBodiesElections, winning almost 42 % of the seats, it clearly shows that the people of Karnataka are with the Congress.

What surprises me is how did BJP lose after winning by huge margins in the Lok Sabha. Needs investigation." The BJP had won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats, leaving a mere one seat each to the Congress and JDS, which, despite a joint fight, were swept away by the Modi wave.\