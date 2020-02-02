Karnataka cabinet expansion on February 6: CM BS Yediyurappa

Thirteen MLAs, including 10 who had joined BJP from parties, including Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), will take oath, Yediyurappa said.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on February 2 said that the cabinet expansion would take place on February 6, with 13 MLAs taking oath of office.
"The cabinet expansion will take place on February 6 with the oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan at 10.30 am," he told reporters here.
The cabinet expansion is on the cards for nearly two months ever since the BJP won the maximum number of seats in the December 5 2019 bypolls and got a majority in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
First Published on Feb 2, 2020 03:14 pm