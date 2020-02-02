App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka cabinet expansion on February 6: CM BS Yediyurappa

Thirteen MLAs, including 10 who had joined BJP from parties, including Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), will take oath, Yediyurappa said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on February 2 said that the cabinet expansion would take place on February 6, with 13 MLAs taking oath of office.

"The cabinet expansion will take place on February 6 with the oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan at 10.30 am," he told reporters here.

Thirteen MLAs, including 10 who had joined BJP from parties, including Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), will take oath, he said.

The cabinet expansion is on the cards for nearly two months ever since the BJP won the maximum number of seats in the December 5 2019 bypolls and got a majority in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #BS Yediyurappa #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Politics

