Karnataka bypolls: Precariously stacked BJP hopes to retain majority

Karnataka is set for bypolls in 15 of the 17 vacant Legislative Assembly constituencies. Voting will happen on December 5. Counting of votes will happen on December 9.

Bypolls are happening in Athani, Chickballapura, Gokak, Hirekerur, Hosakote, Hunsur, Kagwad, KR Pete, KR Pura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Ranibennur, Shivajinagara, Vijaynagara, Yellapura and Yeshwanthpura. Bypolls to the two other constituencies -- Maski in Raichur district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru city -- will be held later.

A total of 165 candidates, including 126 Independents and nine women, are contesting these bypolls.

These bypolls are being pegged as a mini-Assembly election as the BJP needs to win at least six seats to retain power.

How did we get here?

These seats fell vacant after rebel Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), whose resignations led to the collapse of the coalition government, were disqualified by then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

He had also barred them from contesting polls till 2023 -- when the tenure of the current Assembly concludes. This meant that they would not have been able to contest the bypolls.

This was challenged by the MLAs in the Supreme Court of India (SC). The top court upheld the disqualification. However, it cleared their way to recontest in the bypolls.

Why BJP is campaigning hard

BJP has given bypoll tickets to 13 out of these 16 former MLAs who joined the party.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has already called them “future MLAs and ministers” hinting at many of those getting inducted into the Cabinet if they win the bypolls.

Currently, BJP has a narrow majority in the Assembly. It has the support of 105 MLAs (including an Independent) in the 224-member House. Congress and JD(S) have the support of 101 MLAs (including one from the Bahujan Samaj Party).

As two bypolls will be held later, the strength of the House after December 9 will be 222. Hence, BJP would require the support of 112 MLAs.

As a result, BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to retain majority in the House.

Congress and JD(S)’s alliance broke down after their coalition government collapsed. They are contesting these bypolls separately.

But, the two parties have been dropping hints that they are willing to ally again in case BJP fails to garner required number of seats to retain majority.

Former prime minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda has also made it clear that there is no question of his party supporting the BJP government in Karnataka after the bypolls.