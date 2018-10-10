Karnataka bypolls: Parties begin candidate selection process; BJP to field Yeddyurappa’s son

The process of selecting candidates for the November 3 assembly and parliamentary by-polls has begun in Karnataka, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalising some names and ruling Janata Dal (Secular) and its coalition partner Congress in hectic discussions on contestants and seat sharing.

By-polls for three Lok Sabha constituencies -- Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya, and two assembly constituencies -- Ramanagara and Jamkhandi, will be held on November 3. The counting of votes will be on November 6.

With the Election Commission of India (EC) is facing questions over the need to hold bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats when Lok Sabha elections are due in first half of 2019, the poll panel said its decision was in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Congress-JD(S) to contest together

The ruling Congress-JDS coalition on October 9 announced its decision to put up a united fight against the BJP in the November 3 bypolls to three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats.

After meeting JDS leaders here late tonight, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said both the parties would conduct a joint campaign and fight the polls to defeat the BJP.

"....we will fight the election together and make sure that all the five seats will go in favour of the Congress-JDS alliance," Venugopal, who is in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, told reporters.

"Secular parties should come together for defeating the BJP is the message," he said.

Yeddyurappa's son to contest

The BJP, at its state core committee meeting on October 9, finalized the names of candidates for two parliamentary and one assembly constituency. Among those whose candidatures were finalised were that of state BJP chief and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra.

"The core committee discussed names of candidates for the three parliamentary and two assembly seats. As ours is a national party, we have recommended names to our central election committee," BJP General Secretary Arvind Limbavali told reporters here after the core committee meeting.

He said the committee recommended the names of BY Raghavendra and former MP Shanta for Shivamogga and Ballari constituencies.

For Jamkhandi assembly segment, former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shrikant Kulkarnis name was recommended, he said.

"For Mandya Lok Sabha constituency and Ramanagara assembly constituency, the state President has been authorised to take a decision looking at political developments in the region. He will recommend the names for the two constituencies in couple of days, Limbavali added.

The party has also nominated a team of leaders for each of these constituencies as election in-charges.

Congress in huddle

State Congress leaders on October 9 held a series of meetings under the leadership of party state in-charge Venugopal with leaders of the three parliamentary and two assembly elections that will go for by-polls.

According to PTI, the name of Anand Nyamagouda, the son of MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, whose death necessitated the by-election, will be the candidate for Jamkhandi.

Confirming his candidature, Nyamagouda said he would file his nomination on October 16 in the presence of several state party leaders. However, the party is yet to finalise the names for the other seats from where it will be contesting.

As local Congress leaders from Ramanagara and Mandya have expressed strong reservation against any decision by the party to give up seats to JD(S) by not fielding candidates, Congress leadership reportedly told party workers that they would take a decision in a couple of days after due deliberations. Ramanagara assembly constituency and Mandya Lok Sabha constituency were earlier represented by the JD(S).

As Congress too has considerable support base in these two segments, it is likely to be a sticky issue.

Congress sources also said that party national President Rahul Gandhi was likely to visit Bengaluru on October 13.

In a surprise move, a section of JDS leaders in Ramanagara announced the name of CM Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha as the party's candidate from the constituency and said that she would file her nominations on October 11.

(With inputs from PTI)