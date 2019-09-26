Karnataka bypolls deferred until Supreme Court decision on disqualified MLAs: Election Commission

Bypolls in 15 Assembly seats of Karnataka have been deferred by the Election Commission until the Supreme Court takes a final decision on the disqualified Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress legislators.

The EC had announced the bypolls on September 21.

The then Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had, on July 28, disqualified the 14 rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. Earlier, on July 25, Kumar had disqualified three rebel MLAs on grounds that their resignations were not voluntary.

The EC had on September 23 told the top court that the former speaker's order disqualifying these 17 MLAs cannot deprive them of their right to contest by-polls.

The poll panel had said bypolls should not be stayed.

The then speaker disqualified these MLAs and it eventually led to fall of the Congress-JD(S) government headed by the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy resigned as chief minister after losing a trust vote, which paved the way for the BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.

The disqualified lawmakers have approached the apex court, challenging former Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them.

Some of them have contended in their pleas that the decision taken by him before resigning as speaker was an illegal, arbitrary and mala fide exercise of his power under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

They also questioned Kumar's decision to reject their resignations by holding that those weren't voluntary and genuine.