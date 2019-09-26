App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka bypolls deferred until Supreme Court decision on disqualified MLAs: Election Commission

EC had announced the bypolls on September 21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: BS Yeddyurappa & other Karnataka BJP MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly.
File Pic: BS Yeddyurappa & other Karnataka BJP MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly.

Bypolls in 15 Assembly seats of Karnataka have been deferred by the Election Commission until the Supreme Court takes a final decision on the disqualified Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress legislators.

The EC had announced the bypolls on September 21.

The then Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar had, on July 28, disqualified the 14 rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law. Earlier, on July 25, Kumar had disqualified three rebel MLAs on grounds that their resignations were not voluntary.

Close

The EC had on September 23 told the top court that the former speaker's order disqualifying these 17 MLAs cannot deprive them of their right to contest by-polls.

related news

The poll panel had said bypolls should not be stayed.

The then speaker disqualified these MLAs and it eventually led to fall of the Congress-JD(S) government headed by the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy resigned as chief minister after losing a trust vote, which paved the way for the BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.

The disqualified lawmakers have approached the apex court, challenging former Speaker Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them.

Some of them have contended in their pleas that the decision taken by him before resigning as speaker was an illegal, arbitrary and mala fide exercise of his power under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

They also questioned Kumar's decision to reject their resignations by holding that those weren't voluntary and genuine.

After the disqualification, total number of seats in the Karnataka assembly stands at 207.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 04:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.