App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 08:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka bypolls: Counting of votes begins; results will decide fate of BJP govt

According to the poll officials, the first set of results may come by 11 am

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: BS Yeddyurappa & other Karnataka BJP MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly.
File Pic: BS Yeddyurappa & other Karnataka BJP MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly.

The counting of votes for the by-elections on 15 assembly seats in Karnataka that went to polls on December 5 is underway at 11 centres in the state. The election results will have a bearing on the future of the four-month-old BJP government, led by B S Yediyurappa, in Karnataka.

The counting began at 8 am, poll officials said.

The elections had taken place at Yellapur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagar, Yashwanthapur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Chikkaballapura, KR Puram, Shivajinagar, KR Pet, Hunsur, Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Hirekerur and Hoskote.

Close

While the overall polling percentage was 67.91, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Hoskote assembly segment (90.9 per cent), whereas the lowest was KR Puram (46.74 per cent).

related news

According to the poll officials, the first set of results may come by 11 am.

These byelections were necessitated due to the disqualification of 17 MLAs. While elections took place in 15 segments, the polls in the two other constituencies -- Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski -- will be held later as the matter is sub-judice.

As many as 165 candidates contested the election, though it is, by and large, a triangular fight between the Congress, BJP and the JD(S).

The BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, who joined the party after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the bypolls, as its candidates from the constituencies they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on the Congress and JD(S) tickets.

The BJP and Congress were pitted in direct contest in most of the constituencies that went for the bypolls, in the southern parts of the state JD(S) was also in the fray, making it a triangular fight. In Hosakote, BJP rebel and independent supported by JD(S) Sharth Bachegowda is a key factor.

The BJP needs at least six seats in an assembly of 221 seats minus speaker to continue in the government. Its failure to garner the required number of seats may result in another bout of political drama in the southern state.

Speculations were rife about the Congress and JD(S), which had parted ways on a bitter note after the collapse of the Kumaraswamy government, joining hands again and form a coalition government again, though leaders of the two parties have sent mixed signals on such a possibility.

If the ruling BJP cruises to majority, Yediyurappa would still face a tough task of cabinet expansion.

He will have to strike a balance by accommodating the victorious disqualified legislators in his ministry as promised by him and also make place for old-guards, who have been upset over being "neglected" in the first round.

Including the Chief Minister, currently there are 18 ministers in the cabinet, whose sanctioned strength is 34.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 08:34 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka bypolls #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.