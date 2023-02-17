 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Karnataka budget: AI to be used for management of traffic signals in Bengaluru

Feb 17, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

Development of junctions with high traffic, use of Artificial Intelligence for the management of traffic signals, construction of elevated roads are among the measures proposed in the Karnataka budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday to address the traffic woes of Bengaluru city.

He also announced that Rs 300 crore will be provided for the re-construction of roads which need repair in the 110 villages included in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limit.

To reduce the traffic congestion in the Bengaluru city, it is proposed to develop 75 important junctions with high traffic congestion at a cost of Rs 150 crore, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister said, as a supplement to this, traffic congestion will be reduced by using Artificial Intelligence for the management of traffic signals by adopting Seamless Signalling.