App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Assembly Speaker says he is not delaying trust vote

Within hours after the confidence motion could not take place with the Speaker adjourning the day's proceedings in the assembly, the Governor had on July 18 shot off the letter to the Chief Minister setting the deadline.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on July 19 dismissed suggestions that he was trying to delay the vote on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to decide the fate of his government.

The Speaker made his position clear as the Assembly proceedings began with Governor Vajubhai Vala having set 1.30 pm on July 19 as the deadline to prove his majority.

"I don't have to be partisan," Kumar said, expressing anguish over suggestions that he was trying to delay the trust vote.

Close

He said there was discussion and "indirect comments" made that he was delaying the process (vote of confidence).

related news

"You may have your own apprehensions but let me make it clear that there is no room for me being impartial. I have led fairly in the public life. Character assassination is easy but those commenting on me please look at your background," he said.

After making his remarks, the Speaker asked the chief minister to speak on the debate on the trust vote, saying, "I am clear... no scope for any other discussion (except the trust vote)."

For latest updates on Karnataka political crisis, follow our live blog

Within hours after the confidence motion could not take place with the Speaker adjourning the day's proceedings in the assembly, the Governor had on July 18 shot off the letter to the Chief Minister setting the deadline.

The Governor had observed that resignation of 15 MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress and withdrawal of support by two independents "prima facie" indicated Kumaraswamy has lost the confidence of the House.

The Governor had also sent a missive earlier to the Speaker to conclude the trust vote proceedings by the end of the day.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 11:43 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.