App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka: Another ruling coalition MLA threatens to quit

Karnataka Minister and Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan said he has informed senior Congress functionaries about his grievances and will take a decision after meeting them at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, which is on the brink due to a flurry of resignations, is likely to suffer another jolt with another Congress MLA Monday threatening to resign.

Karnataka Minister and Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan said he has informed senior Congress functionaries about his grievances and will take a decision after meeting them at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence.

The resignation of 13 MLAs has plunged the government into a crisis. Twelve legislators --nine from the Congress and three from the JD(S) -- resigned on Saturday.

Close

Congress MLA Anand Singh had resigned on July 1.

related news

"My department got only Rs 15 crore budget this year and it has just now been released. Of this amount, Rs 13 crore will be paid to clear old bills.How can I carry out various projects across Karnataka with the remaining Rs two crore?" the sports and youth empowerment minister told PTI.

Khan said he did not wish to align with the rebel group but the situation has forced him to take a decision.

"I'll attend the meeting (at Parameshwara's residence ) today. If my problems aren't addressed, I will be forced to take a decision," the minister said.

The JD(S)-Congress coalition's total strength in the state assembly, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 --Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP one and two Independents, besides the speaker.

The BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, where the half-way mark is 113.

If the resignations are accepted, the coalition's tally will come down to 105. The speaker also has a vote.

Another Congress MLA R Roshan Baig from Shivajinagar constituency, who has been up in arms against senior party leaders and was suspended for anti-party activities, told PTI that he has not yet decided on resignation.

"I'm busy with Hajj related preparations and have no plans as of now to leave the party," Baig said.

Speculation was rife that he would also join the rebel camp.

The MLA landed in trouble when a ponzi scheme operative Mohammad Mansoor Khan, who allegedly duped thousands of people, mostly Muslims, accused him of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning it.

Baig rubbished Mansoor Khan's charge and called it a conspiracy against him by his adversaries.

The government went into a huddle following the resignation of 13 MLAs comprising 10 Congress and three JD(S) MLAs.

Ten of the rebel MLAs have camped in a Mumbai hotel and have made it clear that they will not attend the Congress Legislative Party meeting on Tuesday since they have tendered their resignation at Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar's office.

The speaker would take a call on Tuesday.

Hectic parleys were held in the Congress and the JD(S) camps to bail out the 13-month old government, which is facing a crisis.

Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy who returned from the USA Sunday evening straightaway held a series of meetings with leaders of the JD(S) and Congress, including the Congress legislative party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah without a break till late Sunday night.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 10:59 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.